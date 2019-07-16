July Guided Hikes and Programs Hosted by Larimer County Natural Resources

Guided Hikes by Larimer County Natural Resources

Natural Resources manages Larimer County’s great outdoor places, including magnificent open spaces and water-based recreation areas, and fosters responsible land stewardship through weed management and healthy forest practices.

Each month they offer a series of guided programming along the Front Range.

Saturday, July 20, 9:00 – 11:00 p.m., Ramsay-Shockey Open Space, “Stargazing with the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society”

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing by joining members of the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society (NCAS) for an up-close look at the night sky over the Rockies. Telescopes will be available for viewing stars, galaxies, planets and more. This open house-style program is located at Ramsay-Shockey Open Space west of Loveland and adjacent to Pinewood Reservoir. Dress warmly for evening temperatures and bring binoculars if you have them. For up-to-date weather information, visit the NCAS website at www.nocoastro.org. Program is free, but an entrance permit is required. Registration is encouraged, but not required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Angela at (970) 619-4489.

Monday, July 29, 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., River Bluffs Open Space, “Tiny Trekkers”

Join Larimer County naturalists for a program designed for your 2- to 5-year-old and you. This program at River Bluffs Open Space, located between Timnath and Windsor off County Road 32E, will be a morning filled with nature exploration, stories and fun facts. A parent or guardian must accompany the child for this program. After the program, feel free to explore the open space with your child! Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up and include the total number in your party attending the program. Direct questions to Angela at (970) 619-4489.