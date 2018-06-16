July Guided Hikes and Programs on Larimer County Open Spaces

Teddy Parker-Renga, Department of Natural Resources
Guided Hikes and Events
Saturday, July 7, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. “Wildflower Hike” Join Wandering Botanist Kathy Keeler at Devil’s Backbone Open Space to learn about our wildflowers, weeds and folklore. Hike rating: Moderate due to uneven terrain. Please dress appropriately for the weather and pack plenty of water for the trail. Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Tuesday, July 10, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. OR 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. “Tiny Trekkers” Join Larimer County naturalists for a program designed for your 2- to 5-year-old and you. This program at Devil’s Backbone Open Space, located just west of Loveland off Hwy. 34, will be a morning filled with crafts, stories and fun facts! A parent or guardian must accompany the child for this hour-long program. After the program, feel free to explore the open space with your child! Program is free, but registration is required. Naturalists will present the same lesson at each session – pick the slot that works best for you! Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Saturday, July 14, 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. “Stargazing with the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society” Join members of the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society (NCAS) for an up-close look at the night sky over the Rockies. Telescopes will be available for viewing stars, galaxies, planets and more. This open house-style program is located at the Devil’s Backbone Open Space parking lot, located just west of Loveland off Hwy. 34. Dress warmly for evening temperatures and bring binoculars if you have them. Program is free. Sign up at offero.larimer.org. Registration is encouraged, but not required. For up-to-date weather information, visit the NCAS website at www.nocoastro.org. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Wednesday, July 18, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. “Junior Ranger Hike” Have you always wanted to be a Junior Ranger? Now you can! Join Larimer County naturalists on a hike at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, located just west of Fort Collins off County Road 38E, and get a Larimer County Junior Ranger Guide that will show you places to go, what to do and how to be safe outdoors. Junior Ranger Guides are also available at Larimer County trailheads. Hike rating: Moderate due to uneven trails. Please dress appropriately for the weather, wear appropriate footwear and pack plenty of water for the trail. Program is free, but a $6 day-use fee applies. Registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565 or mcasey@larimer.org.
Friday, July 20, 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. “Geology Hike at Devil’s Backbone” Join Larimer County naturalists for an up-close introduction to the geology of Devil’s Backbone Open Space, located just west of Loveland off Hwy. 34. Learn about the rock layers that formed from 200 million-year-old beaches, lakes and rivers and the subsequent forces that have reshaped these layers into the unique landscape we see today. Hike rating: Moderate due to uneven surfaces. Please dress appropriately for the weather and pack some water. Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Saturday, July 21, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. “The Wild World of Butterflies” Join Larimer County naturalists to learn about the dramatic world of butterflies, the people and parasites who love them, the people who poach them and the adaptations they use to survive. The program will be held at Eagle’s Nest Open Space, located near the Livermore/U.S. 287 junction. Please bring water and binoculars if you have them and dress appropriately for the weather. Hike rating: Moderate. Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Tuesday, July 24, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. OR 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. “Tiny Trekkers” Join Larimer County naturalists for a program designed for your 2- to 5-year-old and you. This program at River Bluffs Open Space, located just east of I-25 between Windsor and Timnath, will be a morning filled with crafts, stories and fun facts! A parent or guardian must accompany the child for this hour-long program. After the program, feel free to explore the open space with your child! Program is free, but registration is required. Naturalists will present the same lesson at each session – pick the slot that works best for you! Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Saturday, July 28, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. “What About Ravens?” Join Larimer County naturalists on a journey to learn about the ravens of Devil’s Backbone Open Space, located just west of Loveland off Hwy. 34. On this hike, you will learn about these brilliant birds – their adaptations, habitats, lore and more! This will be a 3-mile hike. Hike rating: Moderate due to uneven terrain. Program is free, but registration is required. Please bring snacks, plenty of water and binoculars if you have them and dress for the weather. Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Teddy Parker–Renga Community Relations Specialist Larimer County Natural Resources Friday, April 6, 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. “Stargazing with the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society” Join members of the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society (NCAS) for an up-close look at […]
By Teddy Parker-Renga Friday, March 9, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. “Stargazing with the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society” Join members of the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society (NCAS) for an up-close look at the night sky over the […]
by Teddy Parker Renga LOVELAND, Colo. – The Earth and Sky Night Hike originally scheduled for Friday, February 9 at Devil’s Backbone Open Space has been cancelled. Devil’s Backbone remains closed because of wet and […]
Be the first to comment