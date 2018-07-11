Berthoud: The Berthoud Historical Society’s Courtyard Concert event for July features Jon Chandler. If you’re tired of the same old cowboy music, just take a listen to Jon Chandler. His music tells of the good, the bad and the misunderstood, outlaws and in-laws, and a few characters that will live on in your memories long after the show is over. Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. Food and drink are available for purchase. 6:30 – 8:30 pm in the Pioneer Courtyard at 224 Mountain Ave

July 13

Red Feather Lakes: The Red Feather Historical Society presents Red Feather Water: Past, Present and Future by David Frydenall. Join David Frydendall for a presentation about the water in Red Feather, especially the private lakes in Red Feather area. There will be a limited space tour after the talk (if you don’t fit into the tour, we’ll add a second tour at a later date). 1- 3 pm at the Red Feather Lakes library.

July 14 Fort Collins: Culture in the Courtyard: Sweet Treats. Ice cream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! Cool down with ice cream and fresh-squeezed lemonade at FCMoD’s Heritage Courtyard, located in Library Park. And the sweetest treat of all… you can explore Fort Collins’ past by perusing our 3 historic cabins and 1905 schoolhouse! Free, but there’s a suggested donation of $3. This program is located in the Heritage Courtyard in Library Park at 200 Matthews Street. 10 am – 1 pm.

Greeley: Happy birthday Mr. Meeker! If Nathan Meeker were alive today, he’d be 201 years old! Join the City of Greeley Museums for a celebration of historic note… the city founder’s birthday! Meeker’s home was built in 1870 and is a unique adobe two-story home listed on the National Register of Historic Places. In 1929, Greeley residents organized and purchased the home to be Greeley’s first official museum and today it’s one of three city museums open to the public. Furnishings original Meeker family and other items from late 19th Century Weld County homes can be viewed inside the museum. The museum’s lawn is part of the city’s public park system and includes interpretive panels that show some of Greeley’s history. Activities at museum, located at 1324 9th Ave., include brief tours through the museum, old fashioned lawn games, refreshments and cake. Admission to the event is free. 10 am – 2 pm.

Loveland: West Lakeside Cemetery Tour, hosted by the Loveland Museum/Gallery. Enjoy these Cemetery Walking Tours with Sharon Danhauer of the Loveland Historical Society. (This tour is the second of four.) Tours are $5 and advance registration is required. Space is limited to 15 per tour – call the Museum (970) 962-2410) to reserve your tour spot. 9:30 – 11 am.

Fort Collins: Water Works Open House. Come learn about the historic 1883 Water Works. Take a guided tour led by The Poudre Landmarks Foundation and the Friends of the Water Works. Free admission ~ donations appreciated ~ no reservations required. 10 am – 3 pm. 2005 N. Overland Trail.

Estes Park: Inside the Lost Lodges of Rocky Mountain National Park: Postcards from the Collection of Bobbie Heisterkamp. On Saturday, July 14 at 3 p.m. the Estes Park Museum will host a program that explores the extensive lodges within Rocky Mountain National Park and the Estes Park area which no longer exist through the postcard collection of Bobbie Heisterkamp. This program will discuss both the images of the lodges, their interiors, and the stories and sentiments conveyed from those who experienced them through travel. Some of the postcards date to over 100 years old and relate travelers’ experiences in the area. Accounts describe grandiose sights, the difficulties of traveling, and the wonderful amenities that awaited visitors at the various lodges. This program is free and open to the public, no reservations are required to attend.

July 18

St. Walburga Abbey, Virginia Dale Stage Station & Phantom Canyon Ranch:The Red Feather Lake Historical Society is hosting a one of a kind tour from 9 am – 3 pm including three spectacular stops. The Abbey of St. Walburga is a small community of Benedictine contemplative nuns of the Roman Catholic Church, located in a valley in northern Colorado. All their daily work, whether in direct service to others or undertaken for the financial support of our community by having retreats, raising cattle and farming. The Virginia Dale Stage Station was established in 1862 by Jack Slade, former station manager at Julesburg, Colorado, where he famously got into a dispute with Jules Beni. While station master in Julesburg, Slade met and breakfasted with Samuel Clemens, “Mark Twain,” and made quite an impression upon Twain. Twain wrote about his encounter with Slade in his 1872 publication “Roughing It.” Phantom Canyon Ranch – Carl Judson will discuss the history of the Tibbits ranch which he and his wife purchased in 1977. He will explain how he learn from talking to locals about the Tibbits and through research that the first house was settled in 1882 and built a single-story house about 50 yards west of the current home. $10. Registration required.

July 19

Fort Collins: The Larimer County Genealogical Society presents ‘I Can’t Find it on a Map’ with Dr Ted Bainbridge. Dr Bainbridge will explain finding and using maps for genealogical research. Map lovers will thoroughly enjoy this program. Research questions can be answered by maps, and using maps to extend pedigrees. 6:30 – 8:30 pm at the Old Town Library.

July 21

Soapstone Prairie Natural Area: The City of Fort Collins is hosting Soapstone Treasures: The Bison-Archaeology Connection! from 9 – 11am — for ages 16 and up. Learn about the acquisition of Soapstone Prairie, the history of the American Bison, and the treasures uncovered at the Lindenmeier archaeological site. After an orientation to Soapstone Prairie at the south parking lot shelter, paricipants will drive to the north lot and hike 0.25 miles to the Lindenmeier Overlook. Please bring a lunch, sun protection, plenty of water, and closed-toe shoes! Location: Soapstone Prairie Natural Area, approximately 1 hour drive time from Fort Collins. Meet at the South Parking Lot shelter. Register in advance as there’s limited space for this event.

Fort Collins: The City of Fort Collins is hosting A Thousand Years of History on the Poudre River from 9:30 – 11 am. Enjoy a leisurely hike to consider the origins of the Cache la Poudre River and explore both the history and future of people along the river. We will also explore current development and restoration projects. Please bring water and sun protection.1-2 miles; easy Location: Meet at Heritage Park behind the Northside Aztlan Community Center. Registration is required. All ages welcome.

Livermore: Here is something new for the Livermore Hall. July 21st the Jazz Band “Spicy Pickles” from Denver will join us for an evening of great 30’s, 40’s swing jazz. What a great way to spend time with friends and family tapping your toes to great old tunes. Tickets are $15.00 per person. The band travels from coast to coast to play their spicy tunes at events and venues of all sizes, and inspire people to fall in love with jazz over and over again. The group is notorious for their spot on arrangements and electrifying energy. 7:30 pm.

Berthoud: Open Day at the McCarty Fickel house.The McCarty Fickel House is one of Berthoud’s gems. Built in 1916 by Dr D.W. and Jennie McCarty, this beautiful example of the Denver Square style (also known as American Foursquare), was home to the McCarty Fickel family from construction, until the early 2000’s. Our Open Days are a unique opportunity to see how one of Berthoud’s early, and prominent families lived. Admission is free June 23 and July 21, but donations are gratefully accepted. 9 am – 1 pm.

Berthoud: Ice Cream Social at the McCarty Fickel House. Join the Berthoud Historical Society in the yard of the lovely McCarty Fickel House for a cool afternoon making ice cream and relaxing in the shade! 2 – 4 pm.

Loveland/Golden: The Loveland Historical Society is hosting a field Trip to Golden History Museum & Park. The museum and park re-creates life on the Pearce Ranch, a late 1800s mountain home- stead complete with gardens, cabins, working blacksmith shop, chicken coop, bee yard, outbuildings, and school house. Car pool leaves 5th and Lincoln at 9am or meet us there at 10am. Group rate $3; lunch TBD. Open to members and non-members. RSVP to sadanhau@gmail.com

July 22

Estes Park: Historic Larimer County is hosting an Estes Park tour that will include the Stanley Hydro Power Plant.

Watch the Historic Larimer County website for more information.

July 25