July 11
Berthoud: The Berthoud Historical Society’s Courtyard Concert event for July features Jon Chandler. If you’re tired of the same old cowboy music, just take a listen to Jon Chandler. His music tells of the good, the bad and the misunderstood, outlaws and in-laws, and a few characters that will live on in your memories long after the show is over. Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. Food and drink are available for purchase. 6:30 – 8:30 pm in the Pioneer Courtyard at 224 Mountain Ave
July 13
July 14
Fort Collins: Culture in the Courtyard: Sweet Treats.
Ice cream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! Cool down with ice cream and fresh-squeezed lemonade at FCMoD’s Heritage Courtyard, located in Library Park. And the sweetest treat of all… you can explore Fort Collins’ past by perusing our 3 historic cabins and 1905 schoolhouse! Free, but there’s a suggested donation of $3. This program is located in the Heritage Courtyard in Library Park at 200 Matthews Street. 10 am – 1 pm.
July 18
July 19
Fort Collins: The Larimer County Genealogical Society presents ‘I Can’t Find it on a Map’ with Dr Ted Bainbridge. Dr Bainbridge will explain finding and using maps for genealogical research. Map lovers will thoroughly enjoy this program. Research questions can be answered by maps, and using maps to extend pedigrees. 6:30 – 8:30 pm at the Old Town Library.
July 21
Soapstone Prairie Natural Area: The City of Fort Collins is hosting Soapstone Treasures: The Bison-Archaeology Connection! from 9 – 11am — for ages 16 and up. Learn about the acquisition of Soapstone Prairie, the history of the American Bison, and the treasures uncovered at the Lindenmeier archaeological site. After an orientation to Soapstone Prairie at the south parking lot shelter, paricipants will drive to the north lot and hike 0.25 miles to the Lindenmeier Overlook. Please bring a lunch, sun protection, plenty of water, and closed-toe shoes! Location: Soapstone Prairie Natural Area, approximately 1 hour drive time from Fort Collins. Meet at the South Parking Lot shelter. Register in advance as there’s limited space for this event.
Fort Collins: The City of Fort Collins is hosting A Thousand Years of History on the Poudre River from 9:30 – 11 am. Enjoy a leisurely hike to consider the origins of the Cache la Poudre River and explore both the history and future of people along the river. We will also explore current development and restoration projects. Please bring water and sun protection.1-2 miles; easy Location: Meet at Heritage Park behind the Northside Aztlan Community Center. Registration is required. All ages welcome.
Livermore: Here is something new for the Livermore Hall. July 21st the Jazz Band “Spicy Pickles” from Denver will join us for an evening of great 30’s, 40’s swing jazz. What a great way to spend time with friends and family tapping your toes to great old tunes. Tickets are $15.00 per person. The band travels from coast to coast to play their spicy tunes at events and venues of all sizes, and inspire people to fall in love with jazz over and over again. The group is notorious for their spot on arrangements and electrifying energy. 7:30 pm.
Berthoud: Open Day at the McCarty Fickel house.The McCarty Fickel House is one of Berthoud’s gems. Built in 1916 by Dr D.W. and Jennie McCarty, this beautiful example of the Denver Square style (also known as American Foursquare), was home to the McCarty Fickel family from construction, until the early 2000’s. Our Open Days are a unique opportunity to see how one of Berthoud’s early, and prominent families lived. Admission is free June 23 and July 21, but donations are gratefully accepted. 9 am – 1 pm.
Berthoud: Ice Cream Social at the McCarty Fickel House. Join the Berthoud Historical Society in the yard of the lovely McCarty Fickel House for a cool afternoon making ice cream and relaxing in the shade! 2 – 4 pm.
Loveland/Golden: The Loveland Historical Society is hosting a field Trip to Golden History Museum & Park. The museum and park re-creates life on the Pearce Ranch, a late 1800s mountain home- stead complete with gardens, cabins, working blacksmith shop, chicken coop, bee yard, outbuildings, and school house. Car pool leaves 5th and Lincoln at 9am or meet us there at 10am. Group rate $3; lunch TBD. Open to members and non-members. RSVP to sadanhau@gmail.com
July 22
Estes Park: Historic Larimer County is hosting an Estes Park tour that will include the Stanley Hydro Power Plant.
Watch the Historic Larimer County website for more information.
July 25
Berthoud:The Berthoud Historical Society’s Courtyard Concert featuring Roz Brown. Roz Brown has been entertaining patrons at the Buckhorn Exchange in Denver for the past 37 years. With his autoharp and a vast collection of historical tunes, Roz is also a favorite on the festival circuit. If Stephen Foster were around today, he’d be hanging out with Roz. Food and drink are available for purchase. Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. 6:30 – 8:30 pm.
Berthoud: Stargazing in the Bunyan Observatory at Dusk. The Bunyan Observatory, located in the Courtyard of the Little Thompson Valley Pioneer Museum, provides a unique opportunity for stargazing. Visitors to the observatory on the first Saturday evening of the warm weather months may scan the heavens through the same Brashear telescope that Berthoud banker John Bunyan utilized in his backyard observatory from the 1930’s through the 1950’s. Viewing begins at dusk, is open to the public, and free of charge.
July 26
Greeley: At noon, local Young Chatauquans will present as various important historical characters as part of the Historic Preservation Program’s History Brown Bag Series at the Greeley History Museum, 714 8th St.
Loveland: East Loveland Burial Park, hosted by the Loveland Museum/Gallery. Enjoy these Cemetery Walking Tours with Sharon Danhauer of the Loveland Historical Society. (This tour is the third of four.) Tours are $5 and advance registration is required. Space is limited to 15 per tour – call the Museum (970) 962-2410) to reserve your tour spot. 9:30 – 11 am.
July 27 – 29
July 28
Soapstone Prairie Natural Area: The City of Fort Collins is hosting A Day in the Life of Your Ice-Age Neighbor from 10 am – noon. Come on a journey back in time to learn what it was like to live in this area for the Paleoindians who thrived here during the last Ice Age. What was it like living here more than 10,000 years ago? Walk through the day in the life of your Ice-Age neighbors. You’ll begin by reviewing the discoveries made during the Lindenmeier Archaeological study and then whisk back in time to see how people lived, hunted, cooperated, and thrived. Please bring water, closed-toe shoes, and sun/wind protection. 0.25 miles; easy. Location: Soapstone Prairie, approximately one-hour drive time from Fort Collins. Meet at the north parking lot. This event is for ages 9 and older. Registration is required.
Fort Collins: Race against the trolley in the Human Race. In the unique Man vs Machine challenge, runners toe the line with historic Trolley Car 21, racing through the course to see who’s faster – Man or Machine. Think you’re faster than the trolley? Sign up to see if you will go home with the special bragging rights hat. Also check out the volunteer opportunities for the2018 Human Race
Walking tours of historic downtown Estes Park are held every Monday and Tuesday from June 4 – September 25. The cost is $8, cash or check (payable to the Town of Estes Park). First come, first served; no reservations required. Space limited to 12 people. Check out the Estes Park Museum website for more information.
“The Fall of the Roman Republic”
Free CSU Online History Course, Starts July 9th
July 9, 2018 – August 2, 2018 by Nicole Archambeau
Colorado State University has partnered with FutureLearn, the social learning platform, to offer the free online course: The Fall of the Roman Republic with Dr. Kristin Heineman of the CSU History Department.
Covering the last century of the Roman Republic, this course examines the events surrounding its collapse and the subsequent emergence of the Roman Empire. Explore significant aspects of Roman society, religion, and governance during this time period. Learn how key figures like The Gracchi, Marius, Sulla, Pompey, and Caesar each contributed to the eventual fall of the Republic.
This course begins July 9. To enroll, visit the FutureLearn site.
