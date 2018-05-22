June Guided Hikes and Programs on Larimer County Open Spaces

Teddy Parker-Renga, Department of Natural Resources
Saturday, June 2, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. “Wildflower Photography Walk” Have you ever wanted to capture the beauty of wildflowers along the trail? Join Larimer County naturalists for a workshop on photographing wildflowers. Learn the techniques to take your photos from pretty to polished. Program will be held at Eagle’s Nest Open Space, located near the Livermore/U.S. 287 junction. Approximately 3-hour program. Please bring your camera and water, and dress for the weather. Hike rating: Moderate due to uneven terrain. Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Friday, June 8, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. “Geology Hike at Devil’s Backbone” Join Larimer County naturalists for an up-close introduction to the geology of Devil’s Backbone Open Space, located just west of Loveland off Hwy. 34. Learn about the rock layers that formed from 200 million-year-old beaches, lakes and rivers and the subsequent forces that have reshaped these layers into the unique landscape we see today. Hike rating: Moderate due to uneven terrain. Please dress appropriately for the weather and pack some water. Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Saturday, June 9, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. “Spring Plant Walk” Join Wandering Botanist Kathy Keeler at Devil’s Backbone Open Space to learn about wildflowers, weeds and folklore. Approximately 1-hour program. Hike rating: Moderate due to uneven terrain. Please dress appropriately for the weather and pack plenty of water for the trail. Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Tuesday, June 12, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. “Tiny Trekkers” Join Larimer County naturalists for a program designed for your 2- to 5-year-old and you. This program at Devil’s Backbone Open Space, located just west of Loveland off Hwy. 34, will be a morning filled with crafts, stories and fun facts! A parent or guardian must accompany the child for this hour-long program. After the program, feel free to explore the open space with your child! Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Saturday, June 16, 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. “Stargazing with the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society” Join members of the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society (NCAS) for an up-close look at the night sky over the Rockies. Telescopes will be available for viewing stars, galaxies, planets and more. This open house-style program is located at the Devil’s Backbone Open Space parking lot, located just west of Loveland off Hwy. 34. Dress warmly for evening temperatures and bring binoculars if you have them. Program is free. Sign up at offero.larimer.org. Registration is encouraged, but not required. For up-to-date weather information, visit the NCAS website at www.nocoastro.org. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Wednesday, June 20, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. “Junior Ranger Hike” Does your child want to be a Junior Ranger? Join Larimer County naturalists on a hike at Devil’s Backbone Open Space, and get a Larimer County Junior Ranger Guide that will show you places to go, what to do and how to be safe outdoors. Junior Ranger Guides are also available at Larimer County trailheads. Approximately 2-hour program. Hike rating: Moderate due to uneven terrain. Please dress appropriately for the weather, wear appropriate footwear and pack plenty of water for the trail. Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Saturday, June 23, 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. “On the Trail of Predators” Join David Neils on a guided hike at Red Mountain Open Space, located north of Fort Collins. Learn about the predators that call this place home, including mountain lions, bobcats, coyotes, black bear and fox. The group will check wildlife cameras for a real-life look at some of these predators. This moderate hike is 8 miles round-trip and will take a different route than previous trips. Participants should be prepared for a 3/4-day outing: Dress appropriately for the weather, wear good hiking footwear and bring plenty of water, as well as lunch for eating on the trail. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Tuesday, June 26, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. “Tiny Trekkers” Join Larimer County naturalists for a program designed for your 2- to 5-year-old and you. This program at River Bluffs Open Space, located just east of I-25 between Windsor and Timnath, will be a morning filled with crafts, stories and fun facts! A parent or guardian must accompany the child for this hour-long program. After the program, feel free to explore the open space with your child! Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Thursday, June 28, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. “Outdoor Survival Hike: Create Your Own Survival Kit” Join Larimer County naturalists to learn about safety and preparedness when you are outdoors. Materials will be provided to create your own survival kit! All ages are invited to this hour-long program at River Bluffs Open Space, located east of I-25 between Windsor and Timnath. Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
