The Junior Achievement Stock Market Challenge comes to Drake Centre in November

Chris Silberman, Director of Communications, Junior Achievement

FORT COLLINS, CO – More than 560 students from 7 area high schools will compete in the Junior Achievement (JA) Stock Market Challenge on Nov. 16 at the Drake Centre in Fort Collins (802 W. Drake Rd.).

The JA Stock Market Challenge, presented by Flood & Peterson Insurance, Anton Collins Mitchell, and Soukup, Bush & Associates, is a stock market simulation game featuring teams of high school students who compete to see who can grow their initial $500,000 investment into the largest net worth “mock” stock portfolio. Students apply what they have learned in the JA Take Stock in Your Future classroom lessons about individual equities, the impact of the economy, geopolitical events and market sentiment, all against the backdrop of competing with their peers. The challenge offers a taste of what it’s like to build a portfolio, manage risk and experience its performance in a compressed period of time. All the energy and excitement of the stock trading floor is simulated in this innovative and interactive high-tech event.

“Gaining an in-depth understanding about the economy is a key element to personal financial growth. The Stock Market Challenge is a clever and fun way to immerse high school students in one aspect of planning for one’s financial future,” says Elizabeth Winn, District Director, Northern Colorado & Wyoming Junior Achievement.

The following high school teams will be competing this year to earn tuition free attendance at JA Business Week in June 2019. Space is still available for additional high school teams to participate.

Fossil Ridge High School

Fort Collins High School

Rocky Mountain High School

Greeley Central High School

Roosevelt High School

Valley High School

Centennial High School

###

About Junior Achievement, Rocky Mountain

Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain, Inc. is part of the world’s largest organization dedicated to inspiring and preparing young people to succeed in a global economy. Through a dedicated volunteer network, Junior Achievement provides K-12 programs for students which focus on three key content areas: work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy. This year, Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain, Inc. will provide programs to 120,000 students in schools throughout Metro Denver, Northern Colorado, Southern Wyoming an in our mountain communities. These programs are always free to schools thanks to 6,000 volunteers and the generous support of donors. For more information, visit www.JAColorado.org. Follow us on Twitter at @jarockymountain.

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.