“Just Be You” Masquerade in Timnath, April 21

North Forty News

“It’s okay to be different. You don’t have to be perfect. Just be you.” That’s the motto of the Emmadity (EmMadiTy) organization for those with hearing difficulties, dyslexia, Down syndrome and other challenges. Emmadity is hosting a Just Be You Masquerade on April 21, 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m., at Colorado Feed & Grain, 1138 Main Street, Timnath. “Come be inspired while enjoying appetizers and drinks, a silent auction and photo booth, music, and inspirational speakers with the message to ‘remove the mask and JUST BE YOU!’ ” Tickets are $25 and include a souvenir mask, two drink tickets and appetizers at the event.

The mission of Emmadity is to embrace diversity through American Sign Language (ASL) instruction and through speaking to groups and organizations. The organization also offers a 26-book series, alphabet-based series for children that promotes ASL and dyslexia awareness—it’s printed in a special font called OpenDyslexic to make reading easier. For more information on the supportive group and its programs and offerings, visit http://emmadity.com/

For details on the Just Be You Masquerade, see the Facebook Event page at https://facebook.com/events/153891261997177/

To buy tickets, go to https://eventbrite.com/e/just-be-you-a-masquerade-evening-of-fun-and-inspiration-tickets-43396676628?aff=efbeventtix