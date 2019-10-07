Karen Stockley Commits To 100% Renewable Energy Future By 2030

Karen Stockley is the first and only candidate for County Commissioner ready for the rest of Larimer County to join the communities of Estes Park, Fort Collins, and Loveland in the fight to save our local environment by committing to a 100% renewable energy future. It is important to grow on the historic progress made by Platte River Power Authority who voted yes for a “clean and green Larimer County” back in December 2018.

Karen is ready to make the investments needed to achieve this by retrofitting our government buildings, upgrading our public transit and county vehicle fleet to EV’s (electric vehicles), providing incentives for community solar gardens, installing electric power charging stations across Larimer County, while reforming our development code standards to reflect our future climate based energy needs.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

It is going to take these bold steps and many more through community engagement, public-private partnerships, creating and funding local job training programs focused on a Just Transition for energy workers ensured by a commission that is willing to protect and lead us into an environment and county we can all be proud to call home.

Cities Already Committed to 100% Renewable Energy https://www.sierraclub.org/ready-for-100/commitments

More information can be found at www.stockleyforcomissioner.com Follow our Campaign on Social Media www.facebook.com/karenstockley2020