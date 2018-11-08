Kentwood Real Estate announces new expansion to Fort Collins

Kentwood Real Estate, an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway, announced October 17 the formal opening of a new office in Fort Collins, named Kentwood Northern Properties.

“The new Kentwood Northern Properties office is a welcome addition to our Kentwood family,” said Gretchen Rosenberg, CEO and president of Kentwood.

The Northern Properties office will mark Kentwood’s fourth residential Colorado office, joining Kentwood Real Estate DTC, Kentwood Real Estate Cherry Creek, and Kentwood City Properties in downtown Denver. Kentwood Real Estate also offers a commercial office, Kentwood Commercial and a leasing and property management office, Denver Rental.

The REALTORS® joining to form the Kentwood Northern Properties team are top-producing brokers Shirley Watson who will be the office’s employing broker, Catherine Rogers, residential broker-associate, Andrea Stull, residential broker-associate, Kris Laine, commercial and residential broker-associate, William Gedge, office administrator, Tim Gannon, licensed professional assistant and Carol Kauffman, licensed professional agent.

North Forty News asked the Rosenberg the following questions:

Why has Kentwood chosen Fort Collins for the expansion at this point (over any other city/town in the state)?

We have toyed with the idea to eventually expand our footprint into the Northern region of Colorado, but didn’t have any specific plans until the agents in our new office contacted us. Fort Collins is a destination for its many wonderful attributes, from its beauty to recreational activities. When we were presented with an opportunity to open an office with the top luxury REALTORS® in the Fort Collins market, the decision became a simple one. The synergies between our new team in Fort Collins and our brokers in the metro-Denver market align, and we are looking forward to extending our international luxury brand to homebuyers and sellers throughout Fort Collins. We’ll also have a commercial real estate specialist to assist investors.

It’s your 4th location, next to Denver (2 locations) and in the DTC – does that speak to the Real Estate conditions in Northern Colorado?

We are better able to service clients in this region of the state with a physical presence and there is certainly a great deal of activity to warrant this move. Real estate conditions in Northern Colorado are strong and dynamic. With our new Fort Collins office, we can help clients with their real estate needs throughout their life transitions – whether relocating for a job or looking to make a lifestyle change. Northern Colorado is a gem and we’re excited to add to our Kentwood family in a beautiful region of our state.

Can you give us a quick update on the Real Estate market conditions as a whole in Northern Colorado versus the rest of the state?

The Northern Colorado market has experienced exceptional growth over the last few years and is projected to continue to be strong, as evidenced by continued housing price growth (10%+), low unemployment and the continued demand for affordable housing. Housing prices less than $500,000 are experiencing exceptional demand with days on the market typically under 5 days. While homes in the $500,000 to $2 million range typically take longer, these markets also continue to be strong. Employers are targeting Northern Colorado as a great place to do business. The workforce is highly educated with overall demographics showing an average younger age than the Denver market and a high housing demand for young families with children. Schools are exceptional and Fort Collins boasts as one of the highest number of restaurants per capita in the country. Recreational opportunities abound with proximity to the mountains, Colorado State athletic programs and one of the most bicycle friendly cities in the United States. All of this continues to underscore the need for a preeminent real estate company that is highly tuned into the needs of buyers and sellers, as well as local employers seeking to recruit new talent into the community. To add to that, there are no indicators that these trends will end soon. This is shown by the tremendous growth of the population and housing opportunities in the surrounding areas of Windsor, Loveland, Longmont, Timnath, Greeley, Wellington, Red Feather Lakes and Livermore.

North Forty News targets readers in all of Northern Colorado, including rural areas (Red Feather Lakes, Livermore, Windsor, Wellington, etc). Please give us an idea how Kentwood can help our readers in those areas with their office in Fort Collins.

The population is expanding to the north, east and south of Fort Collins, only limited by the Rocky Mountains to the west. The Kentwood Northern Colorado Properties office is positioned to service each of these areas and plans on dramatically expanding with real estate professionals who will focus on these communities, and the housing needs of an expanding population. While the physical office may be in Fort Collins, it is centrally located to serve the entire Northern Colorado region.

We believe Kentwood Northern Properties will be the premier real estate group focusing on the entire region with agents who are highly qualified, have many years of experience in the Northern Colorado market and can offer the highest level of customer quality and satisfaction. We continue to believe in a strong real estate market, but Kentwood Northern Properties will also be uniquely positioned should the market contract and housing growth slow, as often happens on a cyclical basis. When this occurs, buyers and sellers will search for experience, quality and satisfaction.

Explain the Kentwood experience over other companies? Are there distinct differences?

Kentwood is built on the foundation of broker excellence. Only the most professional, ethical and knowledgeable top-producing REALTORS® are selected to be affiliated with our esteemed brand. All Kentwood real estate brokers are REALTORS®, and have a proven track record of over $12 million in annual sales volume on average. Furthermore, Kentwood Real Estate is a Colorado-grown company that has deep roots in the local community, yet is internationally recognized by affiliation with Berkshire Hathaway, reaching consumers across the globe. Kentwood is a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, Luxury Portfolio International and Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate, providing access to luxury agents across the globe.

