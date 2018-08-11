Kid’s Eat Free in Fort Collins

Lily Morford

If you’ve got a lot of little ones at home, not a clue what you’re going to make for dinner, and your budget is tight, don’t look any further. Here’s a list of places kids can eat free (or for cheap) on any day of the week in Fort Collins.

Northern Colorado LiveMarket THE COLONIAL SHOP by North Forty / Scene Magazine

Seven days a week kids can eat free at IHOP with an adult purchase from 4-9pm and at Serious Texas BBQ (Timberline location) with an adult purchase from 5-9pm.

Sunday

Canino’s: Kids 10 and under eat free with an adult purchase all day (11am-9pm)

CB & Potts: Kids eat for $1 with an adult purchase all day (9am-9pm at the Horsetooth location and 11am-11pm at the Foothills location)

Dickey’s BBQ Pitt: Kids eat free with an adult purchase all day (11am-9pm)

Island Grill: Kids eat free with an adult purchase all day (10am-10pm)

La Luz Mexican Grill: Kids eat free with an adult purchase all day (11am-9pm)

Nick’s Homestyle Italian: Kids eat free with an adult purchase

Panino’s: Kids eat free with an adult purchase all day (11am-9pm)

Pueblo Viejo: Kids 10 and under eat free with an adult purchase

Ryan’s Sports Grill: Kids eat free with an adult purchase from 5pm-11pm

Yum Yum’s: Kids 6 and under eat free

Monday

Buffalo Wild Wings: Kids eat for $1.99 with the purchase of an adult entree

Café Mexicali: Kids eat free with an adult purchase all day (8am-9:30pm)

Garlic Knot: Kids eat free with an adult purchase all day (11am-9pm)

Larkburger: Kids eat free with an adult purchase from 4-9pm

MidiCi the Neapolitan Pizza Company: Kids get a free margherita pizza with an adult purchase all day (11am-9pm)

Romano’s Macaroni Grill: Kids eat free with an adult purchase all day (11am-10pm)

Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches & Brews: Kids eat for $1 from 6-9pm

Texas Roadhouse: Kids eat for 99 cents with an adult purchase from 4-10pm

Tom + Chee: Kids eat free with an adult purchase from 4-8pm

Village Inn: Kids eat free with an adult purchase all day (6am-10pm)

Tuesday

3 Margaritas: Up to two kids per table eat free with an adult purchase all day (11am-10pm)

Black Bottle Brewery: Kids eat free with an adult purchase all day (11am-10pm)

D.C. Oakes Brewhouse & Eatery: Kids eat free with an adult purchase all day (11am-11pm)

Denny’s: Kids eat free with an adult purchase from 4-10pm

Famous Dave’ BBQ: Kids eat free with an adult purchase all day (11am-9:30pm)

Fazoli’s: Up to three kids eat for 99 cents per adult purchase all day (10:30am-10pm)

Krazy Karl’s Pizza: Kids receive a free 10-inch cheese pizza with an adult purchase all day (10:30am-2:30am)

MidiCi the Neapolitan Pizza Company: Kids get a free margherita pizza with an adult purchase all day (11am-9pm)

Moe’s Original BBQ: Kids eat free with an adult purchase all day (11am-9pm)

Romano’s Macaroni Grill: Kids eat free with an adult purchase all day (11am-10pm)

Ryan’s Sports Grill: Kids eat free with an adult purchase from 5pm-11pm

Smashburger: Kids eat free with an adult purchase from 5-10pm

Stuft: Kids eat for $1 with an adult purchase all day (11am-10pm)

Village Inn: Kids eat free with an adult purchase all day (6am-10pm)

Wednesday

Culver’s: Kids eat free with an adult purchase from 4-10pm

Inca Restaurant: Kids eat free with an adult purchase from 5-8pm

Old Chicago: Up to two kids eat free per adult purchase from 5-9pm

Thursday

Beau Jo’s: Kids eat free with an adult purchase from 4-9pm

Saturday

Denny’s: Kids eat free with an adult purchase from 4-10pm

Spoons: Kids get a free grilled cheese sandwich with an adult purchase all day, hours vary by location