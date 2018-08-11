Kid’s Eat Free in Fort Collins

Lily Morford
If you’ve got a lot of little ones at home, not a clue what you’re going to make for dinner, and your budget is tight, don’t look any further. Here’s a list of places kids can eat free (or for cheap) on any day of the week in Fort Collins.
Seven days a week kids can eat free at IHOP with an adult purchase from 4-9pm and at Serious Texas BBQ (Timberline location) with an adult purchase from 5-9pm.
Sunday
Canino’s: Kids 10 and under eat free with an adult purchase all day (11am-9pm)
CB & Potts: Kids eat for $1 with an adult purchase all day (9am-9pm at the Horsetooth location and 11am-11pm at the Foothills location)
Dickey’s BBQ Pitt: Kids eat free with an adult purchase all day (11am-9pm)
Island Grill: Kids eat free with an adult purchase all day (10am-10pm)
La Luz Mexican Grill: Kids eat free with an adult purchase all day (11am-9pm)
Nick’s Homestyle Italian: Kids eat free with an adult purchase
Panino’s: Kids eat free with an adult purchase all day (11am-9pm)
Pueblo Viejo: Kids 10 and under eat free with an adult purchase
Ryan’s Sports Grill: Kids eat free with an adult purchase from 5pm-11pm
Yum Yum’s: Kids 6 and under eat free
Monday
Buffalo Wild Wings: Kids eat for $1.99 with the purchase of an adult entree
Café Mexicali: Kids eat free with an adult purchase all day (8am-9:30pm)
Garlic Knot: Kids eat free with an adult purchase all day (11am-9pm)
Larkburger: Kids eat free with an adult purchase from 4-9pm
MidiCi the Neapolitan Pizza Company: Kids get a free margherita pizza with an adult purchase all day (11am-9pm)
Romano’s Macaroni Grill: Kids eat free with an adult purchase all day (11am-10pm)
Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches & Brews: Kids eat for $1 from 6-9pm
Texas Roadhouse: Kids eat for 99 cents with an adult purchase from 4-10pm
Tom + Chee: Kids eat free with an adult purchase from 4-8pm
Village Inn: Kids eat free with an adult purchase all day (6am-10pm)
Tuesday
3 Margaritas: Up to two kids per table eat free with an adult purchase all day (11am-10pm)
Black Bottle Brewery: Kids eat free with an adult purchase all day (11am-10pm)
D.C. Oakes Brewhouse & Eatery: Kids eat free with an adult purchase all day (11am-11pm)
Denny’s: Kids eat free with an adult purchase from 4-10pm
Famous Dave’ BBQ: Kids eat free with an adult purchase all day (11am-9:30pm)
Fazoli’s: Up to three kids eat for 99 cents per adult purchase all day (10:30am-10pm)
Krazy Karl’s Pizza: Kids receive a free 10-inch cheese pizza with an adult purchase all day (10:30am-2:30am)
MidiCi the Neapolitan Pizza Company: Kids get a free margherita pizza with an adult purchase all day (11am-9pm)
Moe’s Original BBQ: Kids eat free with an adult purchase all day (11am-9pm)
Romano’s Macaroni Grill: Kids eat free with an adult purchase all day (11am-10pm)
Ryan’s Sports Grill: Kids eat free with an adult purchase from 5pm-11pm
Smashburger: Kids eat free with an adult purchase from 5-10pm
Stuft: Kids eat for $1 with an adult purchase all day (11am-10pm)
Village Inn: Kids eat free with an adult purchase all day (6am-10pm)
Wednesday
Culver’s: Kids eat free with an adult purchase from 4-10pm
Inca Restaurant: Kids eat free with an adult purchase from 5-8pm
Old Chicago: Up to two kids eat free per adult purchase from 5-9pm
Thursday
Beau Jo’s: Kids eat free with an adult purchase from 4-9pm
Saturday
Denny’s: Kids eat free with an adult purchase from 4-10pm
Spoons: Kids get a free grilled cheese sandwich with an adult purchase all day, hours vary by location
