Kiss That Record Goodbye: Anheuser-Busch Shatters Two GUINNESS WORLD RECORD™ Titles for Most Couples Kissing Under the Mistletoe

Three Anheuser-Busch Properties Brought Together Nearly 900 Couples for Festive Holiday Kiss

In a world where most connections are made through social media and on smart phones, Anheuser-Busch challenged people to connect with those they love in real life this holiday season with an attempt to set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles for most couples kissing under the mistletoe (single and multi venues).

“Anheuser-Busch Brewery Lights is an annual tradition that brings joy to so many people, and this year we wanted to create new excitement and remind people to open their hearts this holiday season,” said Kathryn Sattler, Head of Beer Category and Community at Anheuser-Busch. “With this record-breaking opportunity, we wanted to help everyone build real connections in their communities, their neighborhoods and with the ones they love. And thanks to 896 coming together across the country, we certainly spread some love this holiday.”

On Saturday, Dec. 7, three Anheuser-Busch Biergarten and Tour Center properties across the country – Fort Collins, CO; St. Louis, MO and Merrimack, NH – brought together 896 couples for a magical holiday kiss, shattering the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for most couples kissing under the mistletoe (multi venues) by 57 couples.

But Anheuser-Busch didn’t just break one record, in St. Louis, 480 couples gathered at the Biergarten and Tour Center to break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for most couples kissing under the mistletoe (single venue). The previous record was 448 couples at a single venue.

The Official Attempt was observed and verified by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Adjudicators in each of the three locations. Participating pairs were given their own sprig of mistletoe to hold above their heads, and maintained their holiday kiss for at least five seconds.

The holiday celebrations at the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten and Tour Center in Fort Collins are still going strong with Brewery Lights, which is open for families and friends to ring in the holidays together every Friday through Sunday, from 5-9 p.m. through Dec. 29. New this year, guests can participate in a unique 4D holiday photo opportunity that puts them in the center of an oversized lighted present.

On Sundays throughout the season, guests can enjoy family nights, where kids can explore and express their creativity in the Kid Zone. From the warmth of the heated tents, families can watch classic holiday films, create holiday drawings in complimentary coloring books, sip hot chocolate and purchase special light-up gifts. During the always-popular Brewery Express train rides running all night, guests can also view a new, giant inflatable reindeer alongside last year’s 30-foot inflatable snowman.

Additionally, guests can revisit family favorite Brewery Lights traditions, including a light show synchronized to holiday music, s’mores roasting at the outdoor fire pits and the holiday tree maze. Guests 21 and older can also enjoy two complimentary seven-ounce samples of their favorite Anheuser-Busch beverage. Delicious food and hot cocoa can also be purchased in The Biergarten. Those looking for the perfect holiday gift or Brewery Lights mementos can visit the gift shop to find the perfect present for everyone on their list, including custom Budweiser Clydesdales holiday ornaments, cozy buffalo plaid Sherpa throws, traditional Budweiser holiday sweaters, holiday steins and the best-selling Clydesdale and Dalmatian plushes.

Visitors can also upgrade their Brewery Lights experience with preferred parking for $5, or with one of the new VIP packages, which can be reserved at BreweryLights.com.

Brewery Lights at the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten and Tour Center Fort Collins:

· Nov. 15 through Dec. 29: Every Friday through Sunday* 5 to 9 p.m.

*The Brewery will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Anheuser-Busch operates three local breweries with Tour Centers in St. Louis, Mo.; Fort Collins, Colo.; and Merrimack, N.H. Since its founding in 1852, Anheuser-Busch has been perfecting the brewing process, taking pride in producing some of the world’s finest beer. From the finest ingredients to the finished product made with the same time-honored traditions passed down through generations of proud Anheuser-Busch brewmasters and employees, Tour Center visitors can experience first-hand how Anheuser-Busch brews and packages its flagship Budweiser brand, along with a variety of other great-tasting beers. For more information on the Budweiser Tour Center, visit budweisertours.com.

Brewery Lights is a family-friendly event open to all ages at no cost. More information can be found atBreweryLights.com or by following @HomeOfBud on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. All are encouraged to share their experience on social media by using the #BreweryLights hashtag.