Kites Will Fill the Sky at the Annual Kites in the Park Festival — May 20

Jami McMannes, Publicity & Marketing Specialist

May 7, 2018 (Fort Collins, CO) – Where can you see birds, planes, butterflies, and tigers all flying in the sky? At the City of Fort Collins Recreation Department’s annual Kites in the Park. This free event takes place on Sunday, May 20 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Spring Canyon Community Park (2626 W. Horsetooth Road, Fort Collins).

Kite attractions from around the country will be present for kite flying, demonstrations, and competitions. Children are invited to participate in the coordinated Rokkaku kite battles by trying to knock other kites out of the sky. Kids may also sign up to participate in the fun-filled stick rodeo, hosted by the Greeley Stampede. Local artisans, food trucks, and recreational enthusiasts will be at the festival with items for sale, as well.

Kites in the Park is presented in partnership by the City of Fort Collins Recreation Department and First National Bank. First National Bank will offer free kite making kits to the first 500 youth who want to decorate their own kite.

Crowds exceeding 6,000 people are expected. A free shuttle service between the Colorado State University Equine Center (735 S. Overland Trail, Fort Collins) and Spring Canyon Community Park will be provided to ease parking and traffic around the park. Using the shuttle service is highly encouraged.

For more information about Kites in the Park, visit fcgov.com/kites.