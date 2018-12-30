The Wellington – Waverly Kiwanis Club and Soul Squared Brewing Company are hosting a community “Knit-a-thon” from January 1st – 31st, 2019. The goal is to gather as a community to create much-needed resources for children and families in Wellington and Waverly.

The knit-a-thon is a drop-in event during the open hours of the taproom. Work on a scarf for as long as you wish and then leave it for the next person when you are ready to leave.

The only ask is that you sign in when you start knitting and then knit for a minimum of ten minutes on the scarf and sign out when you go. *NO PURCHASE IS EXPECTED, Soul Squared is simply the host.

All skill levels are welcome, supplies are provided including needles and yarn for anyone to use.

Participants are welcome to bring their own needles and yarn but are asked to work towards the common goal of making scarves for the community at some point during their visit. All scarves created at the taproom will be donated at the end of the month.

The knit-a-thon runs from January 1st – 31st, 2019. At Soul Squared Brewing Company 3740 Cleveland Ave Wellington, CO 80549

Knitting times are

MON – THURS 1:00 PM – 9:00 PM

FRI – SAT 12:00 PM – 10:00 PM

SUN 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

On Saturday, January 12th there is a “KNIT-IN” with extended hours from 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM! Light snacks and drinks are provided throughout the day for participants.

* GROUP LESSONS WILL BE AVAILABLE SATURDAYS THROUGHOUT THE MONTH FROM 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

**SPECIAL LESSON FOR KIDS ON THE 19TH FROM 1:00 – 5:00 PM

For questions or donations contact Mary@soulsquaredbrewing.com OR marilynagray@icloud.com.