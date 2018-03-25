Knitters and crocheters needed to make “handmade hugs”

North Forty News

My Sister Knits yarn shop, 1408 West Mountain Avenue, Fort Collins, is asking caring knitters and crocheters to create lap throws or shawls for Hope Lives, a Fort Collins non-profit that provides services for breast cancer patients throughout northern Colorado. Hope Lives is in need of lap throws that are approximately 30 inches x 50 inches. Shawls are also welcome.

“The women who receive them are overjoyed and thankful that other women have created these throws or shawls for them. By making and donating a shawl or a lap throw, you are touching the life of another woman in ways you might never understand,” says the website for the ongoing project.

My Sister Knits is dedicated to helping with instruction or materials. “We love to help you find patterns, and we have some ideas in mind that might be just the thing for you. You can include a note with your throw or shawl if you’d like to take your gift a step further.”

An orientation meeting is the first step to creating comforting lap blankets for those in need. For more details about the project, visit https://mysisterknits.com/blog/hope-lives-blankets/ or phone My Sister Knits at (970) 407-1461 or Chris Rexroat, volunteer coordinator, at (970) 413-3621.

For more about the services provided to breast cancer patients by Hope Lives or opportunities to help, go to http://www.hopelives.org/