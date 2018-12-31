Know the Price Before You Hike

Avid New Year Day Hikers know that the parks pass and camping permit fee changes go into effect January 1, 2019. Entrance fees to Colorado Parks and Wildlife will increase. This is the first increase to park entry fees since 2010.

A list Denver Area key park entrance fee changes below:

Daily Vehicle Pass $8 – $9 At Cherry Creek, Chatfield, and Boyd Lake State Recreation Areas, and Eldorado Canyon State Parks each daily vehicle pass is $9 (An additional Cherry Creek Basin Water Authority fee of $1 applies for Cherry Creek State Park.)

Individual Daily Pass $4 Applies for any person entering Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area , Barr Lake, Crawford, Colorado State Forest State Park, Eldorado Canyon, Elkhead Reservoir, Harvey Gap, Highline Lake, James M. Robb – Colorado River, Lory, Pearl Lake, Rifle Gap, Rifle Falls, Stagecoach, Steamboat Lake, Sweitzer Lake, Sylvan Lake, Trinidad Lake, Vega and Yampa River State Parks, except those entering the park in a motor vehicle with a valid annual parks pass or state parks annual hang tag pass.

Annual Affixed Vehicle Pass $80

NEW State Parks Annual Hang Tag Pass $120 State parks annual hang tag passes are issued to individuals, not vehicles, and can be moved between vehicles. Only one vehicle at a time can use an annual hang tag pass.

Dog Off-leash Daily Pass $3

Dog Off-leash Annual Pass $25

The price of the annual Columbine Annual Pass and Centennial Annual Pass will remain $14 per pass.

Commercial daily pass costs also remain unchanged in 2019.

Camping permit fees will change beginning Jan. 1.

There will no longer be a single pricing structure statewide. It allows parks to set prices for campsites based previous data, historical occupancy, the demand of the site, and the availability of other camping options in the vicinity.

The CPW Park Finder has up to date camping permit fees. Check the individual parks when planning camping trips in Colorado’s state parks in 2019.

Several parks are now using a reservation-only system, which means someone must make reservations to hold a campsite; self-service permits are no longer valid.

These rate changes allow for more resources to maintain the parks as the influx of visitation.

