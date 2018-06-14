Kristi Visocky Memorial Foundation helps women reach their goals

Tim Hand, Larimer County Community Corrections Director

It was with determination, support from the Larimer County Community Corrections Women’s Program, and the generosity of the Kristi Visocky Foundation that helped Angela Ward, a client in the program, and build a better life for herself. Now she wants to give back to the community that helped her.

To applaud her hard work, Ward will receive a $2,000 grant from the Kristi Visocky Foundation to be trained as a Certified Addiction Counselor so she can help others who struggle with substance abuse disorders. “I’m so grateful for this opportunity to better my life. Community Corrections was the best thing that happened to turn my life around,” said Ward.

Ms. Ward continued saying, “It showed me I can have goals working toward something positive in my life. A year ago I never thought I would be here doing good things in life.”

“We support young women, and our heart and passion is to support women who are trying to better their lives,” said Kristi Visocky Memorial Foundation Founder, Donna Visocky.

The Kristi Visocky Memorial Foundation, and Kristi’s Fund was created in memory of Kristi Visocky, who was killed in an auto accident in 2003. To keep her spirit alive, the fund supports programs that help troubled youth attain higher education, self-sufficiency, and become better citizens. As a validation of that spirit, Larimer County Community Corrections will also plant a tree on their campus in Kristi’s memory.

The Kristi Visocky Foundation also provides activities for clients in the Women’s Program who have demonstrated success in the program, like allowing more time with their children, and funding quality family activities clients can enjoy with their children.

Larimer County Community Corrections is also partnering with the Visocky Foundation to further support the Women’s Program by both participating in the 16th Annual Kristi Visocky Memorial Golf Tournament while also sponsoring a hole in the tournament. The tournament will be held on June 22, 2018 at the Pelican Lakes Golf Club in Windsor, Colorado.

The tournament raises funds for the Kristi Visocky Foundation and supports many other types of programs that help change people’s lives for the better. The Kristi’s Wish Campaign held each November also raises funds for clients in need. Since its start, $240,000 has been awarded in scholarships to 120 area young women through Kristi’s Fund, and over $400,000 has been awarded in support to many area non-profit organizations.