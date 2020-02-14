Kristin Stephens Campaigns for Larimer County Commissioner District 2

Kristin Stephens, current Fort Collins City Councilmember, and Mayor Pro Tem announced her candidacy for Larimer County Commissioner for District 2 in November.

Kristin has lived in Larimer County for almost 30 years and has served on the Fort Collins City Council for 4 1/2 years. She also serves as chair of the Poudre Fire Authority and is a representative of the North Front Range Metropolitan Planning Organization. During her time on City Council, Kristin has fought for working families on issues like affordable childcare, affordable housing, environmental health, transportation, and job training.

“I am happy to have called Larimer County home for almost 30 years. During this time, I have served my community in numerous ways – working as a 4-H leader for 15 years, volunteering with non- profits like Meals on Wheels, serving on city and county boards, and holding a leadership position on the Fort Collins City Council as the Mayor Pro Tem. It has been a true pleasure serving the people of Fort Collins, but I know that we need a regional approach to solve some of our most difficult problems like affordable housing and childcare, mental health needs, and economic health.”

As County Commissioner, Kristin says she will be a voice for everyone in Larimer County. “I am proud of the work I have done to help open local government to everyone. During my time on Council, I have held regular listening sessions with children’s activities so that families would feel comfortable attending. I have worked with community groups like the Family Leadership Training Institute to encourage residents to get involved in local government and spent time in local schools, and places of worship building bridges and listening to the needs of our community. I am committed to do this same outreach all over our county so that everyone can be a part of planning Larimer County’s future.”

“Larimer County is a beautiful place to work, live and raise a family, but we face many challenges including housing and childcare affordability, road and transportation needs, and economic issues including workforce development. With my budgeting, policymaking, and strategic planning experience, I have the skills and leadership experience to find solutions to these problems. I have built relationships with elected officials and community members throughout the county, and believe we can work together to protect our precious natural resources and build a bright future for all our residents.”

Stephens will have a volunteer kickoff on Sunday, February 16 from 2-4 p.m. at Restaurant 415, 415 S. Mason St., Fort Collins.

To learn more about Kristin Stephens and get involved in her campaign, visit her website: kristinforlarimer.com

Visit https://www.larimer.org/sites/default/files/commissioner_districts.pdf to see a map of the Larimer County Commissioner Districts.