Kristi’s Wish Brightens the Holidays for Local Children

Bob Visocky

Nov. 3 – Dec. 16, 2018

FORT COLLINS, COLO. – Oct. 22, 2018 – Kristi’s Wish, an annual philanthropic initiative from the Kristi Visocky Memorial Foundation, invites the community to help brighten the holiday season for local children in need. From Nov. 3 through Dec. 16, all Schraders convenience stores in Larimer County will have Kristi’s Wish cards available for a minimum $1 donation each. The star-shaped cards will decorate the ceilings and walls at the stores, and all proceeds will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County, Crossroads Safehouse, Larimer County Community Corrections for Women and S.A.V.A.

“Kristi’s Wish is heartwarming effort that the whole community participates in,” said Bob Visocky, Co-Founder of the Kristi Visocky Memorial Fund. “Thanks to the generosity of northern Colorado, we can bring a joyous holiday season to local youth and families in need.”

This is the ninth year that Kristi’s Wish has been executed, and more than $175,000 has been raised for local child-based charities throughout the years. Furthermore, Kristi’s Giving Trees, which will be set up at the two Fort Collins C.B. & Potts locations and Westminster location, will serve as an additional opportunity to bring joy to local children in need this holiday season. Giving Tree tags will be available starting Nov. 3, and all gifts must be returned to C.B. & Potts by Dec. 16.

The Kristi Visocky Memorial Foundation is family-operated and was founded in 2003 in honor of Kristi Visocky, who was killed in an automobile accident at the age of 21. Her parents wished to continue her legacy of empowering underdogs and troubled youth and have since raised more than $700,000 for local organizations, such as Project Self-Sufficiency, Crossroads Safehouse, SAVA, Child Safe, Mathews House and many more. In addition to Kristi’s Wish, the Foundation has led several other fundraising endeavors, including helping to build a Habitat for Humanity home, hosting the annual Kristi Visocky Memorial Golf Tournament and providing numerous scholarships to young women in the community.

Thank you to participating Kristi’s Wish sponsors: High Country Beverage, Kristi Visocky Memorial Fund, Schraders, BellaSpark and C.B. & Potts.

For more information about Kristi’s Wish or to donate visit http://kristisfund.com/.

About Kristi Visocky Memorial Fund:

The Kristi Visocky Memorial Foundation, a.k.a. Kristi’s Fund, was created in memory of Kristi Visocky who was killed in an auto accident in May of 2003 at the age of 21. Determined to keep alive the spirit and compassion of a young woman who was a strong champion of the underdog and supporter of troubled youth, Kristi’s Fund was set up to provide scholarships and assistance to the area’s young people.

