Lagoon Concert Series Concludes with Silver & Gold

Silver & Gold

After another incredible year of Lagoon Summer Concerts, the season will be concluding on August 7 with Silver & Gold. This energetic, alternative rock band originated in Greeley and is sure to be a wonderful and memorable way to end the 2019 season. The concert is from 6-8:30 p.m. on the west lawn of the Lory Student Center at CSU.

Silver & Gold began in Greeley and quickly expanded across northern Colorado and beyond, performing in Denver, Phoenix, San Diego, and more. The five-member band consists of Taylor Drose on the drums; Brandon Vela on the bass; Claire Jensen with the piano, keyboard, and vocals; Pie Lombardi on the guitar and vocals; and Devon Hildebrandt on guitar and vocals.

Each week, Little Kids Rock sends talented performers to open for our headliners. The Little Kids Rock performer opening this week is Kiana Rae.

The food truck lineup this week consists of Austin Taco, Wing Shack, The Goodness Truck, The Human Bean Coffee Truck, and The Betty. Lagoon attendees are welcome to bring their own picnics or purchase food from any of the trucks onsite.

The Lagoon Summer Concert Series runs for seven weeks throughout the summer and features a variety of music styles including country, reggae, folk, rock, and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets for an enjoyable evening of free music. Residents should be cautioned that there is no parking allowed on Plum Drive.

For those who can’t make the show, Silver & Gold’s performance will be broadcast on KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins on Wednesday, August 14 at 7 p.m. as part of their “Around Town” series.

The Lagoon Summer Concert Series is produced by Mantooth Marketing and Events with thanks to the generous support of title sponsors Dellenbach Subaru and Colorado State University.

Visit the Lagoon website at www.lagoonseries.com to find frequently asked questions about the event, weather updates, band bios and more.