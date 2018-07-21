Lagoon Presents Indie Rock Trio, Edison, July 25

Callie Morgan, Mantooth Marketing Company

Presented by Colorado State University, Kaiser Permanente and Dellenbach Subaru

FORT COLLINS, COLO. – July 18, 2018 – The Lagoon Summer Concert Series is pleased to welcome Colorado-based indie-rock band, Edison, to the stage on Wednesday, July 25. The concert will take place on the west lawn of the Lory Student Center and run from 6-8:30 p.m.

Edison was formed in 2014 as lead singer and guitarist Sarah Slaton looked for a creative outlet to help her cope with the loss of her mother to cancer. Since 2015, Edison has been tirelessly touring across the country, fostering many relationships along the way. They have since created a national fan base after playing at SXSW, CMJ Music Marathon and Folk Alliance International. Although their lyrics can come from a heartbroken, modern folk place, they always remain upbeat and give high-energy live shows that their fans have come to love.

Along with Slaton, band members include multi-instrumentalist Dustin Morris, and guitarist Maxwell Hughes, formerly of the Grammy-nominated band, The Lumineers. Together, the trio creates a modern folk sound with impactful lyrics that appeal to audiences of all ages and demographics. In March 2016, Edison signed to the New Jersey-based independent label Rhyme and Reason Records and released their first LP in September 2016. Learn more about Edison at www.listentoedison.com.

Opening for Edison on July 25 is Little Kids Rock band, Tavelli’s Tiger Stripes. Attendees are encouraged to get dinner at the local food trucks that will be onsite: La Piadina, Gunter’s Bavarian Grill, Wing Shack, The Human Bean, and The Rollin’ Stone Wood Fired Pizza.