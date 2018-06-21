Lagoon Series Welcomes Strange Americans to the Stage June 27

Callie Morgan, Mantooth Marketing Company

Presented by Colorado State University, Kaiser Permanente and Dellenbach Subaru

FORT COLLINS, COLO. – June 20, 2018 – The Lagoon Summer Concert Series is excited to welcome classic rock ‘n’ roll band, Strange Americans, to the stage on Wednesday, June 27. The concert will take place on the west lawn of the Lory Student Center and run from 6-8:30 p.m.

Strange Americans dubs themselves as a “Carhartt-wearing, hard-working, industrial beer-drinking” band that encourages listeners to embrace their classic, guitar-driven, true American side. The five-man band boasts an ability to weave new sounds and styles into their traditional rock sound, creating a musical experience enjoyed by audiences of all ages.

Hailing from Denver, Strange Americans has produced three full-length albums over the past six years: “Royal Battle” (2012), “That Kind of Luster” (2014), and “Borrow You, Brother” (2017). Band members include Matt Hoffman, Trent Nelson, Murry Mercier, Trevor Sinnard and Michael John McKee. Together, the quintet has established an extensive following across northern Colorado and beyond and has even been named as “Best Band” by Westword Magazine in 2013. Learn more at strangeamericansmusic.com.

Opening for Strange Americans on June 27 is Little Kids Rock band “Ships Ahoy!” from Cache La Poudre Elementary School. Attendees are encouraged to get dinner at the local food trucks that will be onsite: Ripe Tomatoes Wood Fired Pizza, Austin Taco, Sweaty Moose, The Betty and The Human Bean Coffee Truck.

Lagoon runs for eight weeks throughout the summer and features a variety of music styles, including country, reggae, folk, rock and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets for an enjoyable evening of free music. Residents should be cautioned that there is no parking allowed on Plum Drive.

The Lagoon Summer Concert Series is produced by Mantooth Marketing with thanks to the generous support of Title Sponsors Colorado State University, Kaiser Permanente and Dellenbach Subaru. Event Sponsors include Surgery Center of Fort Collins, Big O Tires, Campus West Shops, Breeze Thru Car Wash, Famous Toastery, Rockfan Entertainment, 99.9 The Point, TRI 102.5, the Fort Collins Coloradoan and Rocky Mountain Collegian.

Visit the series website at www.lagoonseries.com to find frequently asked questions about the event, weather updates, band bios and more.