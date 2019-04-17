LAGOON SUMMER CONCERT SERIES ANNOUNCES 2019 LINEUP

The Lagoon Summer Concert Series returns this year bringing high-quality entertainment to the community starting June 19. Produced by Mantooth Marketing Company, the free concerts will take place on the west lawn of Colorado State University’s Lory Student Center Wednesday nights at 6:00 p.m. The popular summer tradition will feature various talents over seven weeks, excluding July 3.

The 2019 lineup will showcase a wide range of music from country to indie rock, old school funk to rockabilly-swing. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets, kids and dogs to enjoy the show. Local food trucks will be onsite each week as a source of dinner, snacks, dessert, and even iced coffee for concert attendees.

The 2019 lineup:

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

June 19 – The Jakarta Band: Based out of Denver, The Jakarta Band has a unique old school funk, disco and R&B sound. This nine-member band loves to get its audiences up and dancing. Lead member Isaac Points brings more than 35 years of experience to the stage and has played with national legends including Chuck Berry and Tony Bennett.

June 26 – Shaky Hand String Band: Shaky Hand String Band are passionate about their music, singing about what they love – whether it’s dogs, food or just pondering the mystery of life – all in a bluegrass/Americana style. Audiences are always up on their feet, dancing, clapping and laughing when they perform.

July 10 – Last Call Romance: Set to release a new album in 2019, Last Call Romance has been working hard to develop new originals in their blend of rockabilly-swing style. They’ve traveled internationally performing at radio shows, concert series and New West Fest.

July 17 – The Country Music Project: Michael Rice was only in third grade when he became intrigued with music. Over 30 years later, he was ready to get back into music and was looking for a female vocal partner. This soon turned into a band called The Country Music Project that can be found playing everything from traditional country covers or today’s Top 40 songs. Their vast repertoire has something for every country fan.

July 24 – South to Cedars: Two engineers, a student, and a singer make up this acoustic Americana band from Fort Collins. South to Cedars has performed at festivals and concerts all over Colorado, capturing the hearts of fans with their beautiful blend of folk, bluegrass, and rock. The four band members are here because they love the art of music making and performing, and their passion shows through their songs.

July 31 – The Wendy Woo Band: A celebrated northern Colorado artist and Lagoon veteran, Wendy Woo light up the stage with her energetic personality, musical skills, and spirited songwriting. She’s earned many honors, including Westword Music Awards “Singer/Songwriter of the Year” five times. She has also sung alongside famous artists including Brad Paisley, Carly Simon, James Taylor, Counting Crows, and more.

August 7 – Silver & Gold: Starting in Greeley, Silver & Gold quickly found themselves booking a tour with Overslept, an indie band from Denver, visiting west coast cities. The band formed when five college music majors decided to combine each of their varying musical backgrounds into one energetic, indie rock sound. Their latest album, Color, was just released this year and is full of passion and good vibes.

The Lagoon Concert Series is always happy to have Little Kids Rock opening for the main headliners. Little Kids Rock, a national nonprofit, is a group of young performers from across the Poudre School District. The program has been encouraging children around the country to embrace their musical talents since 2002.

The Lagoon Summer Concert Series would not be possible without its generous sponsors: Dellenbach Motors, Big O Tires, Dogtopia, Outpost Sunsport, Associates in Family Medicine, Poudre River Public Library, First National Bank, Soukup Bush & Associates, The City of Fort Collins, Davinci Sign Systems, Houska Automotive, The Women’s Clinic of Northern Colorado, The Human Bean, The Youth Clinic, Blue Federal Credit Union, REMAX Advanced, Xcel Energy, Fossil Creek Nursery, Rockfan Entertainment, Gallegos Sanitation Inc., Alphagraphics, The Coloradoan, Rocky Mountain Student Media, North Forty News, Scene Magazine, Cosmo’s Pizza, and Townsquare Media.

Visit www.lagoonseries.com for frequently asked questions about the event, weather updates, band bios, food truck schedules, and more.

.