LAGOON SUMMER CONCERT SERIES PARTNERS WITH KRFC 88.9 FM RADIO FORT COLLINS TO EXTEND FREE MUSIC TO LISTENING POPULATION

For the first time, show attendees will enjoy the Lagoon Summer Concert Series, but by radio listeners across northern Colorado and around the world. KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins will record and broadcast each of the seven concerts as part of their “Around Town” series, starting Wednesday, June 26 at 7:00 p.m. The partnership reflects the mission the two organizations share–enhancing community relationships and pride through the love of arts and entertainment.

“The Lagoon Summer Concert Series is a great example of the spirit and culture in our area,” said Executive Director of KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins, Jen Parker. “We are proud to support this popular summer tradition and share it with a much bigger audience.”

As a volunteer-powered station, KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins puts great emphasis on serving the community, especially in the areas of lifestyle, education, positive local news and philanthropy. Since moving into their space within The Music District campus in Fort Collins, KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins can reach a population area of over 225,000 across Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor, Wellington and other Front Range towns and cities. With a new tower in the works to enhance the station’s signal, they will air in a geographic area with over 600,000 residents for their terrestrial reach. The station streams worldwide through various apps and their website www.krfcfm.org so the audience is limitless.