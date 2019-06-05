LAGOON SUMMER CONCERT SERIES PARTNERS WITH KRFC 88.9 FM RADIO FORT COLLINS TO EXTEND FREE MUSIC TO LISTENING POPULATION
For the first time, show attendees will enjoy the Lagoon Summer Concert Series, but by radio listeners across northern Colorado and around the world. KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins will record and broadcast each of the seven concerts as part of their “Around Town” series, starting Wednesday, June 26 at 7:00 p.m. The partnership reflects the mission the two organizations share–enhancing community relationships and pride through the love of arts and entertainment.
“The Lagoon Summer Concert Series is a great example of the spirit and culture in our area,” said Executive Director of KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins, Jen Parker. “We are proud to support this popular summer tradition and share it with a much bigger audience.”
As a volunteer-powered station, KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins puts great emphasis on serving the community, especially in the areas of lifestyle, education, positive local news and philanthropy. Since moving into their space within The Music District campus in Fort Collins, KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins can reach a population area of over 225,000 across Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor, Wellington and other Front Range towns and cities. With a new tower in the works to enhance the station’s signal, they will air in a geographic area with over 600,000 residents for their terrestrial reach. The station streams worldwide through various apps and their website www.krfcfm.org so the audience is limitless.
Produced by Mantooth Marketing Company, the Lagoon Summer Concert Series embodies many of the qualities indicative of the wonderful northern Colorado lifestyle. With a weekly attendance of 1,500-2,000 people, community members of all ages come together to enjoy live music in a beautiful outdoor setting provided by one of the city’s jewels, Colorado State University.
“We are proud to be able to give community residents and families a free option to come together in a safe, beautiful location to sit back, relax and enjoy their love for music,” said Owner of Mantooth Marketing Company, Connie Hanrahan. “The Lagoon Series has also been a great vehicle to showcase some of northern Colorado’s greatest talents–and now thanks to KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins–many more people will get to hear these incredible bands perform.”
The free concerts will take place on the west lawn of Colorado State University’s Lory Student Center Wednesday nights starting June 19, except for July 3. This year’s line-up includes The Jakarta Band, Shaky Hand String Band, Last Call Romance, The Country Music Project, South to Cedars, The Wendy Woo Band and Silver & Gold.
For more information on the Lagoon Summer Concert Series, visit lagoonseries.com.
