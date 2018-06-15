Lagoon Veteran Danielle Ate the Sandwich Takes the Stage June 20

Callie Morgan, Mantooth Marketing Company

Presented by Colorado State University, Kaiser Permanente and Dellenbach Subaru

FORT COLLINS, COLO. – June 13, 2018 – The Lagoon Summer Concert Series is pleased to welcome back CSU alumna and Lagoon favorite, Danielle Ate the Sandwich, to the stage on Wednesday, June 20. The concert will take place on the west lawn of the Lory Student Center and run from 6-8:30 p.m.

Danielle Anderson, known professionally as Danielle Ate the Sandwich, got her start in Fort Collins and has been a longtime Lagoon performer, but her popularity spreads around the globe. Initially performing at open mic nights around town more than 10 years ago, she quickly gained a devoted following of “fanwiches” by posting unique and vibrant videos on her YouTube channel. Since then, she has gained notable recognition from critics near and far, including Denver Westword, UKE Magazine (UK), KAMUKE (Australia) and many more.

Danielle is known for her sweet vocals and ukulele prowess, as well as her quirky blend of indie-folk music and thoughtful lyrics. Her shows consist of anything from original, personal songs to beautifully redone covers of artists like Taylor Swift, Iron and Wine and Ray LaMontagne.

Danielle’s career continues to grow, and she just recently recorded the Emmy-nominated soundtrack of the HBO documentary film, Packed in a Trunk: The Lost Art of Edith Lake Wilkinson. Her most recent album “The Terrible Dinner Guest” is her sixth self-produced album.

Opening for Danielle on June 20 is Little Kids Rock performer Julia Kirkwood. Attendees are encouraged to get dinner from the local food trucks onsite: The Rollin’ Stone Wood Fired Pizzeria, Austin Taco, The Goodness Truck, A-Maize’n Kettle Corn and The Human Bean Coffee Truck.

Lagoon runs for eight weeks throughout the summer and features a variety of music styles, including country, reggae, folk, rock and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets for an enjoyable evening of free music. Residents should be cautioned that there is no parking allowed on Plum Drive.

The Lagoon Summer Concert Series is produced by Mantooth Marketing with thanks to the generous support of Title Sponsors Colorado State University, Kaiser Permanente and Dellenbach Subaru. Event Sponsors include Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, Fossil Creek Nursery, Hixon Interiors, City of Fort Collins, Rockfan Entertainment, the Fort Collins Coloradoan and Rocky Mountain Collegian.

Visit the series website at www.lagoonseries.com to find frequently asked questions about the event, weather updates, band bios and more.