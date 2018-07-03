Lagoon Welcomes Funk Band, Equally Challenged, to the Stage July 11

Gary Ozzello, Colorado State University

FORT COLLINS, COLO. – July 2, 2018 – In the spirit of embracing diverse musical genres, the Lagoon Summer Concert Series is pleased to present locally based funk band, Equally Challenged, on Wednesday, July 11. The concert will take place on the west lawn of the Lory Student Center and run from 6-8:30 p.m.

This five-man band originated in Fort Collins and plays at venues all over Colorado. They place strong emphasis on expert songcraft, vocal harmony and pocket groove for an eclectic and overall pleasing sound.

Band members include Jesse Turner on keys, guitar and vocals; Ian Wurst on bass; Garrett Evans on drums; Paul Maley on organ, mandolin, trumpet and vocals; and Dan Kozlowski on guitar and vocals. Together, the quintet creates Americana three-part harmonies for a backbeat of rock, funk and world rhythms.

Opening for Equally Challenged is Little Kids Rock performer, Kiana Rae. Attendees are encouraged to get dinner at the local food trucks that will be onsite: BIGS Meat Wagon, The Taco Stop, La Piadina, The Human Bean Coffee Truck and Revolution Artisan Pops.

Lagoon runs for eight weeks throughout the summer and features a variety of music styles, including country, reggae, folk, rock and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets for an enjoyable evening of free music. Residents should be cautioned that there is no parking allowed on Plum Drive.

Visit the series website at www.lagoonseries.com to find frequently asked questions about the event, weather updates, band bios and more.