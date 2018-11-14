Land Stewardship Advisory Board Meeting – November 15, 2018

LOVELAND, Colo. – The next Larimer County Land Stewardship Advisory Board meeting is Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. in the Lake Loveland Room at the Larimer County Courthouse, 200 W. Oak St., Fort Collins.
The agenda includes the following action items, presentations and discussion topics:
  • Update on noxious weed input for 2nd edition of the Flora of Colorado publication
  • Identification and Management of Knapweeds in Colorado: 3rd edition
  • Forestry Emerald Ash Borer Mitigation service proposal not funded for 2019
  • 2018 List A noxious weed management summary
  • Chair and Vice Chair election
The Land Stewardship Advisory Board meets quarterly. All meetings are open to the public.
For additional information, please contact Natural Resources Director Gary Buffington at (970) 619-4560 or gbuffington@larimer.org.

