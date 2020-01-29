Landscape Lecture: Emerald Ash Borer and Trees

Last year officials confirmed the presence of the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) beetle near the Town of Berthoud in Larimer County — the pest has not been found in Greeley. However, that confirmation warns of the upcoming and unavoidable introduction of EAB to Greeley’s urban forest. When that happens, the infestation could adversely affect thousands of ash trees in the Greeley community. On Feb. 5, Shiloh Hatcher, Greeley’s forestry manager, will teach how to identify EAB infestations and explain the impact it could have on the environment. His presentation will include information about what property owners can do to protect their ash trees.

The class is free. Space is limited, and RSVPs are required. This ensures that we have enough seats and materials. Sign up: http://greeleycalendar.com/EAB/

Greeley’s Water Conservation Program offers a Landscape Lecture series to the community. This is one of these events. Visit GreeleyGov.com/LandscapeLectures for more information on all upcoming sessions. Follow the “water” tag on Greeley Calendar to find out more about all of our water and conservation events.