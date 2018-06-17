Landscapes, Leah Sobsey and Portfolio Showcase 11 Exhibition by The Center for Fine Art Photography

C4FAP Volunteer

Please help us promote three exciting new exhibitions at The Carnegie Center for Creativity in Old Town Fort Collins put on by The Center For Fine Art Photography.

The Landscapes 2018 Exhibition:

See the 37 international artists and 45 photographic works selected by juror Allie Haeusslein exclusively for the Center!

The Portfolio ShowCase 11 Publication and Exhibition:

We are releasing our annual Portfolio ShowCase 11 publication featuring 10 international artists’ complete 12 image portfolios at this opening! PS11 books are available for purchase online (link provided shortly), order one and bring it to be signed by the artists!

Leah Sobsey’s Swarm Series Exhibition:

You can’t miss this swarm of over 600 photographed butterflies!

The Exhibition will be open to the public June 13th-July 7th from Noon-6pm Wed-Sat at 200 Mathews Street in fort Collins, CO. Free Admission and Groups are always welcome. Call 970-224-1010 with any questions.