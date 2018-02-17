LaPorte Area Planning Advisory Committee Agenda

Tuesday, February 20, 2018, 7:00 – 9:00 p.m., West Fort Collins Water District, 2711 N. Overland Trail, LaPorte

LAPAC will not consider or take public comment regarding any pending or proposed applications that are not scheduled on this agenda.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL: Noah Dalton, Kathleen Hollerbach Mandy Kotzman, Laurie Evans, Ed Ott, John Schmid, Alison Schonhoff, Cordelia Stone, Ed Stoner, David Rose,

WELCOME NEW MEMBERS: Kathleen Hollerbach, David Rose, Laurie Evans

ADOPTION OF AGENDA

APPROVAL OF MINUTES FROM THE March 21, 2017 and September 19, 2017 MEETINGS

COMMUNICATION ITEMS:

Committee Member Communications

County Communication

PERSONAL APPEARANCES (Non-Agenda Items, 5-minute limit)

ACTION ITEM: None

DISCUSSION ITEM:

OCON Estates Conservation Development

ADJOURN:

Next Regular Meeting: March 20, 2018 – 7:00-9:00 PM