Laporte Avenue Infrastructure Improvements and Road Reconstruction, July 9-Aug. 31

Aimee Housh, Publicity and Marketing Technician

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Beginning the second week of July, Fort Collins Utilities will replace undersized stormwater pipe and 95-year-old sanitary sewer pipe in Laporte Avenue. The street will be reconstructed with an asphalt surface.

Utilities construction crews will replace approximately 1,600 linear feet of stormwater pipe and 11 inlets, as well as 650 linear feet of old wastewater pipe in the 900 and 1000 block of Laporte Avenue. Additionally, crews will repair and maintain numerous large diameter water valves. The work requires a full closure of Laporte Avenue from the North Shields Street intersection to Wood Street. The intersection will remain open.

During the road closure for utility work, the Streets department will replace damaged curb, gutter and sidewalk. After the utility work is completed, Streets will replace the existing concrete road with asphalt to reduce road noise and maintenance issues. For questions, contact Bill Welborn, streets project manager, 970-221-6654 or bwelborn@fcgov.com.

Safety for residents, commuters, bike riders, pedestrians and work crews is a priority. Barricades and fences will be used to clearly mark areas of excavation. For safety purposes, please stay away from these areas and follow all signage instructions.

Utilities construction and maintenance crews annually replace aging infrastructure and construct improvements. This annual pipe replacement program is coordinated with the Streets maintenance schedule for efficiency, cost effectiveness and reduced traffic and neighborhood impacts.

Periodic project updates will be posted on NextDoor.com, and information about 2018 projects can be found at fcgov.com/2018-infrastructure-improvements. For more information, contact Project Manager Andrew Gingerich at 970-221-6232,agingerich@fcgov.com or V/TDD: 711.