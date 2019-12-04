LaPorte Festival Gives Back to the Community

By Paula Brobst, pkprobst@gmail.com

Live music, local artisans, vendors and a glorious fall day drew more than 500 people to the LaPorte Festival on Saturday, October 12, 2019. The purpose of the festival, according to Festival Committee member Paula Brobst, was to bring people together while giving back to the community. The committee plans to donate some of the festival proceeds to Cache la Poudre elementary and junior high schools to help students unable to pay their lunch fees. They also plan to put money toward improving the sign that welcomes visitors driving to LaPorte from the west on County Road 54G.

Three bands — Carlton Pride, Larry Lewis, and Meglomaniaxe – entertained festival attendees as they chatted with neighbors and friends while browsing among a wide variety of crafts, baked goods and artwork presented by more than 25 vendors. Special thanks goes to Tracey Knapp for providing the stage! Lunch was covered by Vern’s Place offering (world-famous) cinnamon rolls, chili and burritos, and The Goodness Food Truck selling down-to-earth gourmet goodies. Boy Scout, Troop 87, led games for kids – pumpkin painting, and a dog costume contest – along with a veggie car race. A silent auction, featuring articles and gift certificates donated by local artists and businesses, raised funds for No LaPorte Gravel – a non-profit organization working to preserve the rural LaPorte lifestyle.

The LaPorte Festival Committee was first formed some 25 years ago by Cathy Thompson, Carla and Jim Brookman, Peter Connor and Marge Griffin. Reviving that original vision, the LaPorte Festival 2019 committee members included Linda Sawyers, Kenneth Weil, and Paula Brobst. The committee was assisted by Patty MacElwaine and Marianne Glasscott.

Festival sponsors were:

The Plantorium

LaPorte Pizza

Vern’s Place

The Swing Station

Shoney’s Automotive

Tie-Dye and More

Northern Colorado Stained Glass

The Weathered Oak / Salus

The North Forty News

Gallegos Sanitation

“Thank you to everyone who attended the festival, and thank you to so many people and businesses who helped make the festival a success. We hope to make the festival an annual event, so we hope to see you next year!” said Brobst.