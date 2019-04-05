Laramie Farmer’s Market Seeks Vendors

Laramie’s Thursday Local Market has openings for vendors for the 2019 season. Slots are available for the whole season or for one-time visits. The market is especially looking for vendors of early-season vegetables, fruits, and ready-to-eat food. Nonprofits are also welcome.

The market takes place Thursdays, June 20 to September 26 from 3 to 7 pm at Undine Park (corner of 7th and Ord). Use the form atwww.thursdaylocalmarket.com or drop Peggy McCrackin a note at thursdaylocalmarket@gmail.com to find out about the market or to volunteer or offer activities for youth.