Laramie Farmer’s Market Seeks Vendors

Cole Ehmke

The 2018 season of Laramie’s Thursday Local Market takes place every week from June 14 to the end of September from 3 to 7pm at Undine Park (at 7th and Ord).

The Market is looking for new vendors and volunteers! Slots are available for one-time visits (just $20 for vendors and $10 for nonprofits) or for the whole season. We’re especially looking for vendors of early-season vegetables, fruits and ready-to-eat food.

Fill out the form at www.thursdaylocalmarket.com if you’re interested in being a vendor for the 2018 season. Or drop Peggy McCrackin a note at thursdaylocalmarket@gmail.com if you’re curious or would like to volunteer.