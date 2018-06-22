Larimer County 2017 – 2018 Community Report Released

Michelle Bird, Public Affairs Manager

The fourth annual 2017 – 2018 Larimer County Community Report is now available, highlighting services Larimer County citizens receive outside and inside town and city boundaries in Larimer County every day.

The six-page report also highlights recent innovations in delivering services to Larimer County residents in better, more efficient ways. These innovations that benefit our citizens come from the most important resource of all: Larimer County employees.

The Larimer County Community Report is available online and at select public agencies in Northern Colorado. Find it online at http://larimer.org/community-report