Larimer County and State of Colorado Collaborate to Potentially Operate Alternate Care Site at The Ranch Events Complex

Larimer County and the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center are working together to establish an alternative care site (ACS) for the northern Colorado region. The ACS is tentatively set to be operated at The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland. Once a formal agreement is finalized and signed, additional details about the site will be released.

This site is one of many that are being considered around Colorado by the Army Corp of Engineers. The site could serve as an overflow medical care facility for area and state residents.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

“It is a huge benefit to have the ability to relieve pressure on the regional hospitals,” said Steve Johnson, Chairman of the Larimer County Board of Commissioners.

Hospitals in Larimer County, and the larger northern Colorado region, could reach capacity in the upcoming weeks and months. Based on the experiences of other communities across the country and the world, the County is preparing now to help the hospital systems when that time comes.

Officials believe the ACS at The Ranch will not be an intake location. Residents in northern Colorado will still need to follow their regular medical processes. If individuals are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 they need to immediately isolate themselves and contact their medical provider for further instruction. Anyone experiencing life-threatening symptoms, please call 9-1-1 immediately. More information on home care and testing information can be found at larimer.org/coronavirus.

Larimer County will continue to work on alternative plans for an ACS should the parties not be able to reach an agreement.

County officials are also looking for medical volunteers to help staff an ACS, regardless of location. All experience levels are needed. If you are willing to volunteer please visit larimer.org/volunteers. Please note that the County is only compiling a list of resources. A follow-up call will be made to volunteers if their help is needed.

Information about COVID-19 is constantly changing, and the public health response adjusts as more is learned about this virus. While there is plenty of news and media information available, LCDHE is encouraging Larimer County residents to view the latest credible information on COVID-19 at www.larimer.org/coronavirus or www.CDC.gov/coronavirus. Additionally, residents are encouraged to follow LCDHE’s Facebook and Twitter accounts at @LarimerHealth.