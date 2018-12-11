Larimer County and The Ranch Master Plan Project Leadership team solicit input from community members

PUBLIC INPUT MEETING CONCERNING THE STRATEGIC IMPLEMENTATION PLAN FOR THE RANCH EVENTS COMPLEX

(Loveland, CO) – Larimer County, through The Ranch Master Plan’s Project Leadership Team, will be hosting a public meeting to solicit input from community members and to share information on planning progress. The meeting will be held on December 12, 2018 at 5:30 PM at the Budweiser Events Center in The Ranch Bar & Grill on the 4th floor. This meeting is free and open to the public.

The Ranch has long-served the residents of Larimer County as a productive community asset. Since its opening in 2003, The Ranch has hosted thousands of events, attracted millions of visitors and generated hundreds of millions of dollars of economic activity. A strength of The Ranch is its appeal to a broad diversity of event types, user bases and industry segments.

In 2017, Larimer County voters approved a 20-year extension of a 0.15 percent sales tax (15 cents per $100 spent) to fund continued improvements to The Ranch based on the vision outlined within a Master Plan completed earlier in the year. The County has since retained the services of a highly-qualified Project Team of consultants, architects and construction project managers to further refine the Master Plan and develop an Implementation Strategy to allocate these funds in manner that protects the long-term future of The Ranch and its mission, while providing the greatest community benefit and generate the highest return on the County’s investment. While the Project Team’s work is still ongoing, and recommendations are not yet finalized, the effort to-date has further defined the market opportunities and generated a short list of development scenarios.

A key component of this current planning effort involves outreach to Larimer County residents and stakeholders to share their voices and opinions to help shape the future vision for The Ranch. This public meeting is the public’s opportunity to learn about the progress made to date and to participate in the process to determine the future of The Ranch and the related strategies that will impact Larimer County for years to come.

The meeting duration is expected to be 1.5 hours. During the initial portion, Project Team representatives will provide information on progress to-date and a brief presentation of site issues and preliminary concepts and scenarios. For the remainder of the meeting, the Leadership Team and the Project Team representatives will receive feedback and will be answering questions.

Additionally, details will be provided at the meeting surrounding an online Community Survey that will be launched shortly after the meeting. This computer-based, interactive survey will provide further opportunity for you and other community members to share your opinions regarding The Ranch project.

The Leadership Team and the Project Team thank you in advance for your participation in this discussion of important planning issues concerning the future of The Ranch Events Complex.