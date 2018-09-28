Larimer County animal shelters unite to find pets homes

Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic, Larimer Humane Society, Animal House Rescue & Grooming Partner on 8th Annual Joint Super Adoption Event Set for Saturday, Oct. 6

Fort Collins, Colo. (Sept. 26, 2018) – Larimer County’s top three animal welfare organizations—Larimer Humane Society, Animal House Rescue and Grooming, and Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic—will unite on Oct. 6 for their annual joint Super Adoption Event, hosted by Poudre Pet & Feed Supply. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Poudre Pet & Feed Supply’s north location (622 N. College Ave.) in Fort Collins.

Healthy cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies of virtually every size, breed and personality from the three organizations will be available for adoption at a special discounted rate. All dog and cat adoptions include initial vaccines, treatment for internal parasites, spay or neuter surgery, microchip and registration, and a post-adoption medical exam generously donated by a local veterinarian.

Pet-friendly vendors will be on site supporting the organizations and offering free product samples, including Avoderm, Weruva, Elevate, Fromm, First Mate, Natural Balance, KLN/NutriSource, Honest Kitchen, and Canidae.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit also will hold demonstrations. To raise funds for the participating rescues, attendees will be encouraged to bid in the silent auction or enter prize drawings for a variety of pet themed packages. Visitors can also get a bite to eat from Brunch Bros. BBQ food cart.

The Super Adoption Event is designed with the intent of saving more animals’ lives in Northern Colorado and demonstrates the partnership among the shelters of Larimer County.

“Animal welfare organizations in Northern Colorado truly are a family and we share the same goals. We believe the best way to accomplish our mission of saving more lives is to work together,” said Sarah Swanty, executive director of Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic. “We all have a big job to do, and we can’t do it alone.”

“We are fortunate to live and work in a community that is not only pet-friendly, but has so many amazing organizations all working towards the same goal,” said Judy Calhoun, executive director of Larimer Humane Society. “Together we are working to make Northern Colorado a great place for pets, starting with finding loving new homes for animals in need through events like Poudre Pet & Feed Supply’s Super Adoption Event.”

Together, Larimer Humane Society, Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic, and Animal House Rescue and Grooming found loving homes for 5,686 homeless dogs and cats in the last year. Like all animal welfare organizations around the country, the shelters and rescues in Larimer County all have dozens of cats, dogs, puppies and kittens at their facilities year round, all looking for new homes.

Empowered to find a solution to the growing number of pets entering animal shelters and rescues each year, animal welfare organizations across the country are collaborating on joint adoption events, educational programming and spay/neuter options.

At the adoption event, adult dogs and cats, as well as puppies and kittens 4 months of age and older, also receive a rabies vaccination. An additional $12 licensing fee applies for all dogs and cats that will be residing in Loveland, Fort Collins, Wellington, and Timnath and dogs in unincorporated Larimer County.

In the case of inclement weather, the special adoption pricing will be made available at the participating organizations’ respective shelters instead of at Poudre Pet & Feed Supply.

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.