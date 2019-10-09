Larimer County awards $155,000 for behavioral health programs

By Laurie Stolen,
Behavioral Health Director,
[970] 498-7126,
stolenle@larimer.org
The Behavioral Health Policy Council on September 16, 2019, voted to distribute $155,000 in Community Grant Awards from the 2018 voter-approved sales tax funding behavioral health in Larimer County to 18 community partners selected to fill critical gaps in providing behavioral health services.
The 18 recommended awards were presented to the Board of Larimer County Commissioners on Sept. 24 at their regular Administrative Matters meeting, rounding out an earlier inaugural allocation of $845,000 in July 2019, bringing the total to $1 Million.
Community Grant applicants were invited to apply for the grants in August 2019 with the final 18 selected out of 53 submissions.
The recommendations were based on four primary areas defined by the Behavioral Health Council:
- Mental illness, Substance Use Disorders Programming, and Services
- Stigma Reduction, Public Information, and Community Engagement
- Innovation and New Practices
- The 18 applicants met eligibility requirements for community-based, non-profit organizations, and activities currently providing behavioral health care services to Larimer County residents and families.
“I’m the father of four and hear the issues that kids go through every day. Colorado has one of the highest suicide rates in the country, and these 18 programs put money into community service providers — who are doing a lot of good work — to implement some new programs,” said Larimer County Commissioner Tom Donnelly. The recipients are:$10,000 each:
Boys and Girls Clubs of Larimer County, La Cocina, Estes Valley Fire Protection District, Mental Health Substance Abuse Alliance, Every Child Pediatrics, Family Medicine Center & Chronic Pain Clinic, The Center for Family Outreach, Child Safe, Crossroads Safehouse, Rural Estes Alliance for Community Health, La Familia/The Family Center, Sexual Assault Victim Advocate, Elderhaus, Live the Victory – Matthews House.
$7,000 to the Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County, $3,300 to Estes Park High School, $3,000 to National Alliance on Mental Illness Volunteer services, and $1,700 to Northern Colorado Health Network/Family Medicine Center.
“I really like the mix you all came up with,” said Larimer County Commissioner Steve Johnson, referring to the 18 selected for the community partners that have been selected.
The Community Grant organizations also demonstrated strengths in one or more of the following areas:
- The potential impact of funds used, budget feasibility
- Clarity of writing
- Goals that are specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and timely.
- Investment in local preventative, early identification, intervention, support and treatment services.
- Representation of a broad geographic disbursement of funding in the county.
