Larimer County awards $155,000 for behavioral health programs

By Laurie Stolen,

Behavioral Health Director,

[970] 498-7126,

stolenle@larimer.org

The Behavioral Health Policy Council on September 16, 2019, voted to distribute $155,000 in Community Grant Awards from the 2018 voter-approved sales tax funding behavioral health in Larimer County to 18 community partners selected to fill critical gaps in providing behavioral health services.

The 18 recommended awards were presented to the Board of Larimer County Commissioners on Sept. 24 at their regular Administrative Matters meeting, rounding out an earlier inaugural allocation of $845,000 in July 2019, bringing the total to $1 Million.

Community Grant applicants were invited to apply for the grants in August 2019 with the final 18 selected out of 53 submissions.

The recommendations were based on four primary areas defined by the Behavioral Health Council: