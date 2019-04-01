Larimer County Boards and Commissions openings

Become involved in your county, apply by April 21

Larimer County Boards and Commissions serve an important role in making recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners on a variety of important matters. Currently, there are vacancies on several boards with an April 21, 2019 deadline to apply.

Apply online at www.larimer.org/boards. If you do not have internet access, you may pick up an application at the Larimer County Commissioners’ Office, 200 West Oak St., Second Floor, Fort Collins, Colorado.

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

New members begin their term on July 1, 2019. The following Boards and Commissions have openings:

Board of Adjustment

Board of Appeals

Board of Health

Community Corrections Advisory Board

Estes Valley Board of Adjustment

Estes Valley Planning Commission

Extension Advisory Committee

Flood Review Board

Juvenile Community Review Board

Land Stewardship Advisory Board

LaPorte Area Planning Advisory Committee

Larimer County Interagency Oversight Group

Office on Aging Advisory Council

Open Lands Advisory Board

Parks Advisory Board

Planning Commission

Rural Land Use Board

Weld/Larimer Revolving Loan Fund

Workforce Development Board

If you would like to receive an email notification of boards and commissions openings, please subscribe at www.larimer.org/subscriptions.cfm