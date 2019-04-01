Larimer County Boards and Commissions openings

Become involved in your county, apply by April 21
Larimer County Boards and Commissions serve an important role in making recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners on a variety of important matters. Currently, there are vacancies on several boards with an April 21, 2019 deadline to apply.
Apply online at www.larimer.org/boards. If you do not have internet access, you may pick up an application at the Larimer County Commissioners’ Office, 200 West Oak St., Second Floor, Fort Collins, Colorado.
New members begin their term on July 1, 2019. The following Boards and Commissions have openings:
- Board of Adjustment
- Board of Appeals
- Board of Health
- Community Corrections Advisory Board
- Estes Valley Board of Adjustment
- Estes Valley Planning Commission
- Extension Advisory Committee
- Flood Review Board
- Juvenile Community Review Board
- Land Stewardship Advisory Board
- LaPorte Area Planning Advisory Committee
- Larimer County Interagency Oversight Group
- Office on Aging Advisory Council
- Open Lands Advisory Board
- Parks Advisory Board
- Planning Commission
- Rural Land Use Board
- Weld/Larimer Revolving Loan Fund
- Workforce Development Board
If you would like to receive an email notification of boards and commissions openings, please subscribe at www.larimer.org/subscriptions.cfm
