Larimer County Boards and Commissions openings

April 1, 2019 Cynthia Wilson Politics 0

Become involved in your county, apply by April 21

 

Larimer County Boards and Commissions serve an important role in making recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners on a variety of important matters. Currently, there are vacancies on several boards with an April 21, 2019 deadline to apply.

Apply online at www.larimer.org/boards.  If you do not have internet access, you may pick up an application at the Larimer County Commissioners’ Office, 200 West Oak St., Second Floor, Fort Collins, Colorado.

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

 

New members begin their term on July 1, 2019. The following Boards and Commissions have openings:

  • Board of Adjustment
  • Board of Appeals
  • Board of Health
  • Community Corrections Advisory Board
  • Estes Valley Board of Adjustment
  • Estes Valley Planning Commission
  • Extension Advisory Committee
  • Flood Review Board
  • Juvenile Community Review Board
  • Land Stewardship Advisory Board
  • LaPorte Area Planning Advisory Committee
  • Larimer County Interagency Oversight Group
  • Office on Aging Advisory Council
  • Open Lands Advisory Board
  • Parks Advisory Board
  • Planning Commission
  • Rural Land Use Board
  • Weld/Larimer Revolving Loan Fund
  • Workforce Development Board

 

If you would like to receive an email notification of boards and commissions openings, please subscribe at www.larimer.org/subscriptions.cfm

 

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

CoNPS to Status Project at Loveland's River's Edge

by GOSC - 3 days ago

Clean For Spring!

by Andora Cleaning - 3 days ago

Crown point elixir - Yum Yum restaurant

by Land of bands booking agency - 3 days ago

View More Promotions

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*