Larimer County Commissioner District I vacancy replacement process

Michelle Bird, Public Affairs Manager

A vacancy exists in the District I seat on the Board of Larimer County Commissioners due to the passing of Board Member Lew Gaiter III on September 18, 2018. According to Colorado Revised Statues [1-12-206], a Larimer County Republican Party vacancy committee shall meet, and have 10 days from the date of the vacancy, by a majority vote, to choose a replacement for Commissioner Gaiter.

If a replacement hasn’t been chosen within that time frame, then the Governor of the State of Colorado, John Hickenlooper, will make an appointment within 15 days of the vacancy to fill the seat.

To view Colorado Revised Statute 1-12-206, visit this link:

https://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/info_center/laws/Title1/Title1Article12.html

