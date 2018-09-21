Larimer County Commissioner District I vacancy replacement process

September 21, 2018 Theresa Rose Politics 0
A vacancy exists in the District I seat on the Board of Larimer County Commissioners due to the passing of Board Member Lew Gaiter III on September 18, 2018.
Larimer County Logo

Michelle Bird, Public Affairs Manager

A vacancy exists in the District I seat on the Board of Larimer County Commissioners due to the passing of Board Member Lew Gaiter III on September 18, 2018. According to Colorado Revised Statues [1-12-206], a Larimer County Republican Party vacancy committee shall meet, and have 10 days from the date of the vacancy, by a majority vote, to choose a replacement for Commissioner Gaiter.

If a replacement hasn’t been chosen within that time frame, then the Governor of the State of Colorado, John Hickenlooper, will make an appointment within 15 days of the vacancy to fill the seat.

To view Colorado Revised Statute 1-12-206, visit this link:

https://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/info_center/laws/Title1/Title1Article12.html

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.

Donate

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Autumn Drink Specials at The Crooked Cup!

by North Forty / Scene Magazine - September 20, 2018

Fish - Thursday's Happy Hour Deals

by North Forty / Scene Magazine - September 20, 2018

Rebate Program Can Help You Pay Your Bills

by North Forty / Scene Magazine - September 19, 2018

View More

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*