Larimer County Commissioners’ Schedule for the Week of March 19, 2018

Monday, March 19, 2018

12:00pm – 2:00pm Work session regarding the Facility Master Plan Draft and County Elected Officials Lunch Meeting

3:00pm – 6:00pm Land Use Items with Development Review Team, Hearing Room, 1st Floor

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

C. TABLED ITEM FROM DECEMBER 18, 2 017:

*1. ESTES PARK REGULATION FOR OUTDOOR FOOD VENDORS; Request: The objective of this proposed code amendment is to revise the EVDC to do the following:

* Provide an opportunity for a current unsatisfied need in the Estes Valley for Outdoor Mobile Food vendors to operate with a business license specific to the use.

* Provide a clear interpretation of how and where this operation is allowed in specific zoning districts in the Estes Valley Development Code.

* Update our plan to accommodate current mobile food vendor needs that are economically beneficial to the Town and local business owners.

Location: Estes Valley

D. PUBLIC HEARING CONSENT ITEMS: *Will not be discussed unless requested by the Commissioners or members of the audience.

*2. FOSS/3265 EIGER TRAIL UTILITIES EASEMENT VACATION; Request: The application proposes to vacate a 10- foot utilities easement from 3265 Eiger Trail. Location: 3265 Eiger Trail, within the Estes Valley

*3. FISH CREEK STORAGE MINOR SUBDIVISION – PRELIMINARY & FINAL PLAT; Request: The application proposes to subdivide a 2.54-acre area into two single non-residential lots. The subject area is located in the unincorporated Estes Valley. Access to the property is from Fish Creek Rd. The subject area is zoned I-1 Restricted Industrial (15,000 SF minimum per lot). Location: 1901 Fish Creek Rd.

*4. ATTAINABLE HOUSING BONUS – RESTRICTION COVENANT & AGREEMENT; Request: Amendment to the Estes Valley Development Code to Add a Subsection for a “Restrictive Covenant and Agreement” Within the Incentives for Establishing Attainable and Workforce Housing; Location: Estes Valley

*5. CLUBHOUSE 9 SPECIAL REVIEW; Request: Special Review approval to allow a craft brewery and tap room in an existing building in the C-Commercial zoning district. Location: Located approximately 350 feet west of the intersection of Airpark Drive and the E. Mulberry Frontage Road on the south side of the Frontage Road; more specifically located in Suite 1831 of the Poudre River Plaza, 1807 E. Mulberry Street, Fort Collins.

*6. 1774 HIGHWAY 66 PRIVATE BRIDGE CROSSING FLOOD PLAIN SPECIAL REVIEW; Request: To allow the construction of a proposed private bridge crossing, within the Zone AE Flood Overlay Zone District.; Location: Section 34, Township 5N, Range 73W

E. DISCUSSION ITEM:

7. AMERICAN FURNITURE WAREHOUSE SIGN APPEAL, FILE #18-GNRL04390; Request: An appeal to Sections 10.11.A.1 & 10.11.B.2 of the Land Use Code to allow 990 square feet of signage on-site when 505 square feet would be allowed and to allow a 60-foot tall, 350 square foot freestanding sign when an 18-foot tall, 90 square foot sign would be allowed; Location: 625 SW Frontage Road, Fort Collins; located southwest of the intersection of Mulberry Street and I-25

F. CODE COMPLIANCE PUBLIC MEETING ITEM:

8. STOW-IT SIX WEEK HEARING, FILE #17-CCC0272; Violation: The property owner is in violation of the Larimer County Land Use Code Section 4.1.2 FA1-Farming by allowing a principle outdoor storage business and a landscaping company to operate from this residential property. Also, Section R105.1 of the 2015 International Residential Building Code for constructing buildings on the property without a building permit.; Location: 1813 S Highway 287, Berthoud

G. ADJOURN

Tuesday, March 20, 2018

9:00am – 11:00am Public Comment, Administrative Matters, and Consent Agenda Approval/Document Execution by Board of County Commissioners (BCC).† Specific agenda items for Administrative Matters and Consent Agenda are viewable†in the BCC Office on the 2nd Floor, and at larimer.org/bocc/commissioners-meetings/internet-broadcasts-commissioners-meetings.

Legal Matters with Jeannine Haag, County Attorney

12:00pm – 1:00pm Commissioner Donnelly may attend the Community Corrections Advisory Board Meeting, Carter Lake Conference Room, 1st Floor

1:00pm – 2:00pm Administrative Direction to County Management, Sprague Lake Conference Room, 2nd Floor

2:30pm – 3:30pm Abatement Hearing: Guaranty Bank and Trust Co.

Wednesday, March 21, 2018

8:00am – 9:30am Commissioner Donnelly will visit with citizens at Fireside Cafe @Group Publishing, 1515 Cascade Avenue, Loveland. Guests will include representatives from City of Loveland’s Public Works Department who will give an update on 2018 projects and the Community Improvement Program.

10:00am – 5:00pm Commissioner Gaiter will attend State Board of Health Meeting, Department of Health & Environment, 4300 Cherry Creek Drive, South, Denver

2:30pm – 3:30pm Work session regarding Contract provisions

Thursday, March 22, 2018

7:30am – 9:00am Commissioner Gaiter will visit with citizens at Dazbog Coffee, 401 Mason Court, Fort Collins. Guest will be Drew Davis, Senior Business Analyst and Broadband Program Manager, who will share the results of the user feasibility study for broadband development.

12:00pm – 1:30pm Commissioner Gaiter will visit with citizens at the Red Feather Lakes Community Library, 71 Fire House Lane, Red Feather Lakes. Guest will be Drew Davis, Senior Business Analyst and Broadband Program Manager, who will share the results of the user feasibility study for broadband development.

5:30pm – 7:00pm Commissioners’ Donnelly will be attending the Open Lands Advisory Board Meeting and Small Grants Awards Ceremony, Loveland Civic Center Municipal Building, Council Chambers, 500 E Third Street, Loveland

6:00pm – 9:00pm Commissioner Johnson will participate in Larimer County 101, Hearing Room, 1st Floor

Friday, March 23, 2018

9:00am – 12:00pm Commissioner Donnelly may attend Recreational Sport Shooting Partnership Meeting, 1301 Spruce, Boulder

Highlighted meetings are of greater public interest.

Policy Decision will be made at this meeting.

Indicates televised meeting on Comcast Fort Collins Cable Channel 14, U.S. Cable Channel 16, and Loveland Cable Channel 16.

Meeting will be broadcast on the internet at the address:

larimer.org/bocc/commissioners-meetings/internet-broadcasts-commissioners-meetings

Larimer County will make reasonable accommodations and will make special communication arrangement for persons with disabilities. Please call 498-7010 for assistance.

Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are held in the Commissioners’ Conference Room of the Larimer County Courthouse, 200 West Oak, Fort Collins, Colorado. Agenda is subject to change.

The Larimer County Virtual Courthouse is available on the web at larimer.org

MEETINGS OF BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS FOR THE WEEK OF March 19 – 23, 2018

Tuesday – March 20

12:00pm Community Corrections Advisory Board Meeting- Carter Lake Conference Room, 1st Floor

1:30pm Estes Valley Planning Commission – Estes Park Town Hall Board Room, 170 MacGregor Avenue, Estes Park

7:00pm LaPorte Planning Advisory Committee – West Ft Collins Water District, 2711 N Overland Trail, LaPorte

Wednesday – March 21

2:30pm Planning Commission Site Visits

5:00pm Planning Commission Dinner, The Mainline, 125 S College, Fort Collins

6:30pm Planning Commission, Planning Commission – Hearing Room, 1st Floor

March 22 8:30am Joint work session with EASB & Flood Review Board, Hearing Room, 1st Floor

12:00pm Juvenile Community Review Board – Human Services, 2555 Midpoint, Suite E, Fort Collins – Executive Session – CRS 24-6-402 (4) (c)

1:30pm Red Feather Lakes Planning Advisory Committee – Fire House Meeting Room, 44 Fire House Lane, Red Feather Lakes

5:00pm Open Lands Advisory Board Meeting, Loveland Civic Center Municipal Building, Council Chambers, 500 E Third Street, Loveland

Extension Services Committee meetings will be posted on the bulletin board by the public entrance to the Extension Office at 1525 Blue Spruce, Fort Collins, Colorado; or contact the Extension Office at 498-6000 for further information.