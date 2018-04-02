Larimer County Commissioners’ Schedule – Highlights for April 2 – 7

Monday, April 2, 2018

1. DRY CREEK ACRES MINOR LAND DIVISION AND APPEAL; FILE #18-LAND3735; Request: A) An appeal to allow the Minor Land Division on a previously exempted lot is a part of the application. And B) Minor Land Division of 34 acres into two lots. The lots will be 11 and 23 acres. There is an existing residence and farmstead to be located on the 11 acre lot. The farmstead will be removed and the 23 acre lot will be restricted from any development until approved by the Board of County Commissioners. Location: 4328 North County Road 19 (Taft Hill Road) approximately º mile south of CR 56.

2. GLEN HAVEN LOT 6A & 7A AMENDED PLAT, FILE #18-LAND3737; Request: Amended Plat to adjust the boundary between two parcels. Location: 7435 County Road 43, Glen Haven; located on the west side of County Road 43 west of the intersection of County Road 43 and Crosier Mountain Trail

3. HORSETOOTH LODGE BED AND BREAKFAST MINOR SPECIAL REVIEW

FILE #18-ZONE2322; Request: A request for approval of a Minor Special Review for a Bed and Breakfast accommodating six or fewer guests. Location: 5009 Sandstone Drive, Fort Collins; located south of the intersection of Hilltop Drive and Sandstone Drive

Wednesday, April 4, 2018

8:30am – 10:00am Commissioner Johnson will visit with citizens at LaPorte Pizza, 3208 W. CR 54G, LaPorte. Guests will be Shayle Nelson, Larimer County’s Emergency Management Coordinator and Weston Toll of the Coalition for Poudre River Watershed, who will discuss fire mitigation and preparedness.

Thursday, April 5, 2018

7:30am – 9:00am Commissioner Gaiter will meet with northern area residents, at the T-Bar Inn, 3803 Cleveland Avenue, Wellington. Guest will be Drew Davis, Senior Business Analyst and Broadband Program Manager, who will share updates on broadband development.

Friday, April 6, 2018

8:00am – 12:30pm Commissioner Donnelly will participate in the Kickoff for Child Abuse Awareness Month, Timberline Church, 2908 South Timberline Road, Fort Collins

10:00am – 11:00am Commissioner Johnson may participate in the Patriotic Awards Ceremony for the Overland Trails Chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, American Legion, 2124 CR 54G, Fort Collins

5:00pm – 9:00pm Commissioner Gaiter will participate in the Realities for Children Awards Gala, Fort Collins Hilton, 425 Wet Prospect Road, Fort Collins

Saturday, April 7, 2018

7:30am – 10:00am Commissioner Gaiter may participate in the Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association Annual Membership meeting, Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center, 4705 Clydesdale Parkway, Loveland