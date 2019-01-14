LARIMER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS’ SCHEDULE January 14 – 18, 2019

Monday, January 14, 2019

8:00am – 10:00am

Commissioners Johnson and Kefalas may attend the Behavioral Health Policy Council meeting, Hearing Room, 1st Floor

10:00am – 11:00am

Work session regarding Economic and Workforce Development Update and Priorities

12:00pm – 1:30pm

Elected Officials Lunch, The Lost Cajun, 331 S. Meldrum Street, #100, Fort Collins

1:30pm – 2:30pm

Community Development work session with Todd Blomstrom, Director of Community Planning, Infrastructure & Resources regarding:

Estes Park Stormwater Utility Fees Comprehensive Plan Update Director Updates

3:00pm – 6:00pm

Land Use Items with Development Review Team, Hearing Room, 1st Floor

CALL TO ORDER

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

PUBLIC HEARING CONSENT ITEMS: *Will not be discussed unless requested by the Commissioners or members of the audience.

*1. FERGUSON THREE AND FOUR TOWNHOME SUBDIVISION; Request: Applicant requests approval of two (2) Final Townhome Subdivision plats.; Location: The project areas are located west of Mary’s Lake Road and north of Giant Track Road. The properties are zoned A-1 Accommodations. Ferguson Three is approximately 0.38 acres and Ferguson Four is approximately .39 acres in size. Ferguson Three and Four have been issued building permits for the construction of a duplex building on each existing lot.

*2. COVE AT THE COUNTRY CLUB, LOT 7 AMENDED PLAT FILE #18-LAND3854; Request: Request to amend a condition on the Cove at Country Club Plat that states “Building Setbacks Shall Be As Defined On The Final PUD Site Plan”.; Location: 2118 Country Club Cove, Fort Collins

ITEM TO BE REHEARD DUE TO AN ERROR IN THE NOTICING OF THE PRIOR BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON DECEMBER 3, 2018.

*3. CRYSTAL LAKES 12TH LOT 20 SE, FILE #17-ZONE2257; Request: A) Special Exception for a short-term rental of a single-family dwelling in the E- Estate zoning district. B) Appeal to Larimer County Land Use Code Section 8.1.4.G.1 Standards for Non-residential Development Outside of a GMA – Water Supply C) Appeal to Larimer County Land Use Code Section 8.6.3 Access/Parking standards; Location: 915 Mic Mac Dr. in Crystal Lakes

ADJOURN

Tuesday, January 15, 2019

8:30am – 9:00am

Commissioner Johnson will participate in New Employee Orientation, Hearing Room, 1st Floor

9:00am – 12:00pm

Administrative Matters meeting. Specific Administrative Matters items and the Consent Agenda are viewable in the Commissioners’ Office on the 2nd Floor and at https://apps.larimer.org/bcc/adminmatters.htm

Legal Matters with Jeannine Haag, County Attorney

9:45 – 10:15am

Commissioner Johnson will provide opening remarks at the Behavioral Health Co-Responder meeting, Hearing Room, 1st Floor

12:00pm – 1:30pm

Commissioner Kefalas may attend the Community Corrections Advisory Board meeting, Alternative Sentencing Department, Powderhorn Room, 2307 Midpoint Drive, Fort Collins

1:30pm – 2:30pm

Administrative Direction to County Management, Sprague Lake Conference Room, 2nd Floor

7:00pm – 9:00pm

Commissioner Kefalas may attend the LaPorte Planning Advisory Committee meeting, West Fort Collins Water District, 2711 N Overland Trail, LaPorte

Wednesday, January 16, 2019

8:00am – 9:30am

Commissioner Donnelly will host a Citizen Meeting at the Group Publishing, 1515 Cascade Avenue, Loveland. Featured guest will be Larimer County’s Principal Planner, Matt Lafferty, who will be sharing updates on the second phase of the new Comprehensive Plan.

12:00pm – 1:30pm

Extension Showcase, The Ranch Bar & Grill, 4th Floor, Budweiser Events Center, 520 Arena Circle, Loveland

4:30pm – 7:00pm

Commissioners Donnelly and Kefalas will attend the United Way 60th Anniversary Celebration, The Lory Student Center Ballroom, 1101 Center Ave Mall, Fort Collins

Thursday, January 17, 2019

8:45 am – 12:45pm

Commissioner Donnelly will attend the Colorado Big Thompson (CB-T) Tour with the Parks Advisory Board, departing from the Loveland Museum/Gallery, 503 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland

9:00am – 2:00pm

Commissioner Johnson will attend the Colorado Counties, Inc. Steering Committee meetings, Colorado Counties, Inc., 800 Grant Street, Denver

* Justice and Public Safety – 9 am

* General Government – 10 am

* Tourism, Resorts & Economic Development – 11 am

* Taxation & Finance – 12:30 pm

2:00pm – 3:00pm

Commissioner Donnelly may attend the Colorado Counties, Inc. Steering Committee meetings for Transportation and Telecommunications, Colorado Counties, Inc., 800 Grant Street, Denver

6:00pm – 8:00pm

Commissioner Johnson may attend the Board of Health meeting, 1525 Blue Spruce Drive, Fort Collins

Friday, January 18, 2019

7:30am – 9:00am

Commissioners Johnson and Kefalas may attend the Colorado Counties, Inc. (CCI) Legislative Breakfast, State Capitol, 200 East Colfax, Denver

9:00am – 3:00pm

Commissioner Kefalas will attend the Colorado Counties, Inc. Steering Committee meetings, Colorado Counties, Inc., 800 Grant Street, Denver

* Health & Human Services – 9 am

* Public Lands – 11 am

* Land Use & Natural Resources – 12:30 pm

* Agriculture, Wildlife & Rural Affairs – 2 pm

2:00pm – 4:00pm

Commissioner Johnson will attend the Watershed Policy Advisory Committee meeting, Loveland Public Works Department, 2nd Floor, 2525 West 1st Street, Loveland

3:00pm – 5:00pm

City of Loveland Annual Legislative Reception, City Council Chambers, 500 E Third Street, Loveland

MEETINGS OF BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS FOR THE WEEK OF JANUARY 14 – 18, 2019

Jan 14

8:00am

Behavioral Health Policy Council, Hearing Room, 1st Floor

8:30am

Retirement Board, Mary’s Lake Conference Room, 2nd Floor (Treasurer’s office)

Jan 15

12:00pm

Community Corrections Advisory Board, Alternative Sentencing, Powderhorn Room, 2307 Midpoint Drive, Fort Collins

1:30pm

Estes Valley Planning Commission, Estes Park Town Hall, 170 MacGregor Avenue, Estes Park

7:00pm

LaPorte Planning Advisory Committee, West Ft Collins Water District, 2711 N Overland Trail, LaPorte

Jan 16

3:45pm

Planning Commission Site Visit

5:30pm

Planning Commission Dinner, Lake Loveland Conference Room, 2nd Floor

6:30pm

Planning Commission Hearing, Hearing Room, 1st Floor

Jan 17

6:00pm

Board of Health, 1525 Blue Spruce Drive, Fort Collins

Extension Services Committee meetings will be posted on the bulletin board by the public entrance to the Extension Office at 1525 Blue Spruce, Fort Collins, Colorado; or contact the Extension Office at 498-6000 for further information.