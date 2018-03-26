Larimer County Commissioners’ Agenda – Highlights for March 26 – 30, 2018

HARVEY MINOR LAND DIVISION, FILE #18-LAND3733; Request: Amended Plat of Tract One, Harvey Minor Land Division and Chapman Boundary Line Adjustment. To add 5 acres from the 40 acre metes and bounds Chapman property (southern lot) to Tract 1 of the Harvey MLD. Location: Situated north of Ottawa Way and east of Osage Trail; located at 2182 Osage Trail.

POUDRE CANYON FIRE APPEAL, FILE #18-GNRL0443; Request: Appeal requesting relief from the entire fee amount of $1200.00 for a Variance Application and $1300 for a Site Plan Review Application. Location: Located south of Red Feather Lakes, about 5 miles southwest of County Road 74E; 5680 W. County Road 68C, Red Feather Lakes.

VITASEK CODE COMPLIANCE, FILE #17-CCC01556; Request: The property owner is in violation of the Larimer County Land Use Code by virtue of allowing their main single-family dwelling to be leased for less than 31 days (short-term vacation rental). The short-term rental use of a single-family dwellings in the O-Open Zoning District is only allowed if approval is obtained through a special review application process. Location: 1784 James Park Trail, Loveland

WALSH CODE COMPLIANCE, FILE #17-CCC0174; Request: The property owner is in violation of the Larimer County Land Use Code Section 4.1.1. FA-Farming Zoning District which doesn’t allow industrial uses such as an asphalt and blacktop sealcoating business, Section 4.3.10.B. Home Occupation for exceeding the limits of the home occupation regulations, and Section R105.1 of the International Residential Building Code for making improvements to an existing structure and adding structures to the property that require building permits. Location: 1017 E. 57th St, Loveland

ITEM WITHDRAWN FROM THIS AGENDA:

THORNTON WATER PROJECT 1041, FILE #18-ZONE2305

MILLER CODE COMPLIANCE VIOLATIONS, FILE #17-CCC2224; Violation: The property owners are in violation of Section 4.3.6.E of the Larimer County Land Use Code by virtue of allowing their single-family dwelling to be leased for less than 31 days without the benefit of Special Review approval as required in the O-Open zoning district Section 4.1.5.A.43. Section 4.3.6.E of the LUC states short-term rentals are defined as a building under single management and ownership for temporary rental to transient guests. Section 0.1.1, the LUC defines transient as temporary or of a short-term nature (30 or fewer consecutive days).î Finally, short-term rentals cannot be rented to anyone other than a living unit. Section 0.1.1 defines a living unit as one family, plus up to two additional individuals whose place of residence is with the family in the dwelling unit. Location: 408 Pine Tree Drive, Estes Park, CO 80517

