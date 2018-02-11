Larimer County Commissioners’ Schedule for the Week of February 12, 2018

Monday, February 12, 2018

9:15am – 9:45am Commissioner Gaiter will participate in interviews for the Northeast Colorado Regional EMS/Trauma Advisory Council

10:00am – 12:00pm Work session as the Board of Social Services

1:30pm – 2:30pm Community Development work session with Terry Gilbert, Community Development Director regarding:

1. Director Updates

2. Comp Plan: Follow-up on fees

3. Engineering Priorities for Code Compliance

4. Muhlenbruck Property

5. Xcel Towers

3:00pm – 6:00pm Land Use Items with Development Review Team, Hearing Room, 1st Floor

CALL TO ORDER

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

ITEM TABLED FROM FEBRUARY 5, 2018

1. CRYSTAL LAKES 2nd LOTS 61 & 62 LOT CONSOLIDATION; FILE #18-LAND 3719; Request: Lot Consolidation of Lots 62 and 61, Amended portion of replat of Tract E, Crystal Lakes 2nd and vacation of the 14 foot utility easement along the common lot line.; Location: Situated south of N County Road 73C; located at 248 Ute Ct.

PUBLIC HEARING CONSENT ITEMS: *Will not be discussed unless requested by Commissioners or members of the audience.

2. WALKER REZONING, FILE #17-ZONE2254; Request: Public Hearing Phase for Rezoning the property that the hangar building is on, which is being added to Lot 1 of the Walker Manufacturing Subdivision from FA-1 Farming to I-Industrial.; Location: Situated at the south west corner of Harmony (County Road 38) and County Road 3.

3. CAMPION SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTISTS CHURCH SPECIAL REVIEW; FILE #17-ZONE2258; Request: Amended Special Review for an increase of the proposed addition to the Campion Academy Seventh-Day Adventist Church. The original Master Plan allowed for a 2,500 square-foot addition, therefore an amendment is required to reflect a size increase to approximately 10,800 square feet.; Location: Located directly south of 42nd Street Southwest and west of Highway 287, between Loveland and Berthoud; 300 42nd St. SW, Loveland.

ADJOURN

Tuesday, February 13, 2018

9:00am – 11:00am Public Comment, Administrative Matters, and Consent Agenda Approval/Document Execution by Board of County Commissioners (BCC). Specific agenda items for Administrative Matters and Consent Agenda are viewable in the BCC Office on the 2nd Floor, and at www.larimer.org/bocc/commissioners-meetings/internet-broadcasts-commissioners-meetings.

Legal Matters with Jeannine Haag, County Attorney

1:30pm – 2:30pm Administrative Direction to County Management, Sprague Lake Conference Room, 2nd Floor

Wednesday, February 14, 2018

11:15am – 12:15pm Commissioner Gaiter will participate in Agricultural Advisory Board Interviews, Sprague Lake Conference Room, 2nd Floor

Thursday, February 15, 2018

9:00am – 10:00am Commissioner Gaiter will attend Colorado Counties, Inc. (CCI) Justice & Public Safety Committee meeting, at CCI, 800 Grant Street, Suite 500, Denver

10:00am – 11:00am Commissioner Gaiter will attend Colorado Counties, Inc. General Government Committee meeting, at CCI, 800 Grant Street, Suite 500, Denver

11:00am – 12:00pm Commissioner Gaiter will attend Colorado Counties, Inc. Tourism, Resorts & Economic Development Committee meeting, at CCI, 800 Grant Street, Suite 500, Denver

2:00pm – 3:00pm Commissioner Gaiter will attend Colorado Counties, Inc. Transportation and Telecommunications Committee meeting, at CCI, 800 Grant Street, Suite 500, Denver

4:00pm – 5:30pm Colorado Counties, Inc. Associates Reception, at CCI, 800 Grant Street, Denver

6:00pm – 7:30pm Commissioner Gaiter may attend the Land Stewardship Advisory Committee meeting, Lake Loveland Conference Room, 2nd Floor

6:30pm – 9:00pm Commissioner Gaiter may attend the Board of Health meeting, 1525 Blue Spruce Drive, Fort Collins

Friday, February 16, 2018

9:00am – 11:00am Commissioner Donnelly may attend a Statewide Colorado Natural Gas Coalition meeting, Loveland Public Works, 2525 W 1st St, Loveland, CO 80537 – 2nd floor

9:00am – 11:00am Commissioner Johnson will attend Colorado Counties, Inc., Health & Human Services Committee meeting, at CCI, 800 Grant Street, Suite 500, Denver

11:00am – 12:00pm Commissioner Donnelly will attend Colorado Counties, Inc. Public Lands Committee meeting, at CCI, 800 Grant Street, Suite 500, Denver

12:30pm – 2:00pm Commissioner Donnelly will attend Colorado Counties, Inc. Land Use & Natural Resources Committee meeting, at CCI, 800 Grant Street, Suite 500, Denver

1:30pm – 3:30pm Commissioner Johnson will attend the Policy Advisory Committee (PAC) meeting, Loveland Public Works Department, Room 202, 2525 West 1st Street, Loveland

2:00pm – 3:00pm Commissioner Donnelly will attend Colorado Counties, Inc. Agriculture, Wildlife & Rural Affairs Committee meeting, at CCI, 800 Grant Street, Suite 500, Denver

February 13 6:00pm Environmental & Science Advisory Board, Carter Lake Conference Room, 1st Floor

February 14, 7:30am Board of Appeals, Horseshoe Lake Conference Room, 3rd Floor

7:45am Workforce Development Board, Hearing Room, 1st Floor

February 15 6:00pm Land Stewardship Advisory Committee, Lake Loveland Conference Room, 2nd Floor

6:30pm Board of Health, 1525 Blue Spruce Drive, Fort Collins

Extension Services Committee meetings will be posted on the bulletin board by the public entrance to the Extension Office at 1525 Blue Spruce, Fort Collins, Colorado; or contact the Extension Office at 498-6000 for further information.