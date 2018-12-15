Larimer County Commissioners to Hold Hearing on Weed Control Enterprise Rates on Dec. 18

Teddy Parker-Renga

The hearing will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 18 in the Hearing Room on the first floor of the Larimer County Courthouse, 200 W. Oak St., Fort Collins.

The weed control enterprise rate is an hourly rate charged to municipalities, agencies and private landowners to manage noxious weeds and other plants. The rate change will impact individuals and organizations that hire Larimer County to manage their noxious weeds and other plants.

Currently, rates vary based on equipment and staff utilized, but range from $65/hour per staff person for general labor and backpack spraying to $180/hour for spraying by two staff persons from a UTV. Larimer County staff will be recommending a 16% increase in the rate structure, followed annually by an increase based on the Consumer Price Index. Rates have not been increased since 2014.

The proposed change to weed control enterprise rates was vetted through Larimer County’s Land Stewardship citizen advisory board, which supported approval of the increase.

The County Commissioners will take public testimony at the hearing and possibly make a final decision on the change to rates, which would go into effect in 2019.

For more information on the proposed rate changes, please contact Land Stewardship Manager Casey Cisneros at (970) 498-5769 or ccisneros@larimer.org . For more information on Larimer County’s weed control services, visit www.larimer.org/weeds

About Larimer County Department of Natural Resources