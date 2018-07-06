Larimer County Comprehensive Plan Phase Two open house

Thomas Clayton

Team members and stakeholder committee members will host two visioning workshops in July to gather input about the future of Larimer County’s unincorporated Front Range in Phase Two of the Larimer County Comprehensive Plan. Participants will also receive updates to Larimer County’s broadband initiative as part of the workshops.

Larimer County is developing a new county-wide Comprehensive Plan, a policy document establishing a long-range framework for decision-making. Its foundation is inclusive community outreach and existing plans containing guiding principles and solutions tailored for different areas of the county.

The Larimer County Comprehensive Plan was last updated in 1997. Phase One, The Mountain Resilience Plan, was adopted at the end of 2017, while Phase Two began in 2018. Both are available at www.LarimerCompPlan.com.

Before and after the workshops, which start at 6 p.m., participants can comment on shared values and themes that drive the policy direction of the Comprehensive Plan. Each workshop will also feature a presentation from the Colorado State Demography Office. Residents are encouraged to attend the workshops or also participate online by taking a short survey on the project’s website at www.LarimerCompPlan.com

Visioning workshop 1: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., July 19, 2018, Block One Event Space, 428 Linden St., Fort Collins, Colorado

Visioning workshop 2: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., July 26, 2018, Grace Place Mountains Room, 375 Meadowlark Drive, Berthoud, Colorado

To receive project updates, view planning documents, or get more information, visit www.LarimerCompPlan.com.