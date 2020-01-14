Larimer County Court Judge Finalists Selected

By Rob McCallum

Colorado Judicial Department

Governor to Appoint New County Court Judge

The Eighth Judicial District Nominating Commission has nominated three candidates for a Larimer County court judgeship created by the retirement of the Hon. Peter E. Schoon, Jr., effective Feb. 22, 2020. Nominees David Ayraud and Katharine Ellison of Fort Collins, and Jill Hueser of Greeley were selected in a meeting on Jan. 7, 2020, at the Larimer County Justice Center.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

Under the Colorado Constitution, the governor has 15 days from Jan. 8, 2020, within which to appoint one of the nominees as county court judge for Larimer County.

Comments regarding any of the nominees may be sent via e-mail to the governor at gov_judicialappointments@state.co.us