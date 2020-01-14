Larimer County Court Judge Finalists Selected

By Rob McCallum
Colorado Judicial Department
Governor to Appoint New County Court Judge
The Eighth Judicial District Nominating Commission has nominated three candidates for a Larimer County court judgeship created by the retirement of the Hon. Peter E. Schoon, Jr., effective Feb. 22, 2020. Nominees David Ayraud and Katharine Ellison of Fort Collins, and Jill Hueser of Greeley were selected in a meeting on Jan. 7, 2020, at the Larimer County Justice Center.
Under the Colorado Constitution, the governor has 15 days from Jan. 8, 2020, within which to appoint one of the nominees as county court judge for Larimer County.
Comments regarding any of the nominees may be sent via e-mail to the governor at gov_judicialappointments@state.co.us
