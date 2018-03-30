Larimer County Democrats Newsletter – March 2018

Chairs Message

Greetings!

We wanted to thank all of the delegates who came out to the Larimer Dems county assembly on Saturday. We were happy to wrap up in time for the March for Our Lives in Old Town. We also want to thank all the volunteers who helped make the assembly a success.

In case you missed the assembly, we held the gubernatorial preference poll, with only two candidates making the 10% threshold: Congressman Jared Polis with 57% and Cary Kennedy with 39%.

We are also pleased to say that we filled all 274 delegate slots for the State Assembly on April 14 and are sending those same delegates to the CD-2 assembly for Joe Neguse, the only assembly candidate. Joe showed up on Saturday and gave a rousing speech about his bid for Congress.

We also nominated almost an entire slate of candidates at the county level, with some of the nominations coming directly from the floor, which was an exciting thing to witness. Our county candidates are below:

Commissioner, District 1 – State Sen. John Kefalas

Clerk and Recorder – Dan Sapienza

Treasurer – Rick Bohn

Assessor – Fort Collins City Council Member Bob Overbeck

Sheriff – Warren Snyder

Coroner – Heather Hein

We also nominated candidates for all House District and Senate District seats in Larimer County that are up this year:

SD-15 – Rebecca Cranston

HD-49 – Conor Duffy

HD-51 – Joan Shaffer

HD-52 – State Rep. Joann Ginal

HD-53 – State Rep. Jeni Arndt

We want to thank all the candidates who came to the assembly. We look forward to seeing them at the Larimer Dems Annual Dinner on April 7. We decided to extend our early-bird discount tickets for a few days since the original deadline was the day of assembly. So please get your tickets now before the prices go up. Details below and you can purchase tickets here.

Thank you for supporting the Larimer Dems!

James Thompson, Chair

Party News

Saturday, April 7th

Larimer Dems Annual Dinner and Silent Auction with Keynote Speaker Rep. Faith Winter

Join The Larimer County Democrats for our annual dinner and silent auction! Our keynote speaker is Rep. Faith Winter, who has been leading the charge to expose the culture of harassment at the State Capitol, and she will talk about her work on that effort, her campaign in the battleground Senate District 24 race, which could determine control of the Senate, and her work encouraging and training women to run for office, as founding Executive Director of Emerge Colorado and National Training Director for VoteRunLead.

We will also hear from a number of state and local candidates at the dinner, so you won’t want to miss out. Early bird tickets are available for $85/person or $850/table through Thursday, after which they increase to $95/$950. Students and active military tickets are $45.

Date & Time: Sat., Apr. 7th, 5:30 pm cocktail hour and 7 pm dinner

Location: Fort Collins Marriott, 350 E Horsetooth Rd, Fort Collins

RSVP and More Info: Purchase tickets here. Menu information at larimerdems.org.

Larimer Dems Award Nominations

Nominations are now open for awards to be presented to Larimer Dems at our annual dinner. If you want to nominate someone, please email James Thompson at chair@larimerdems.org with a name, contact information, and a brief paragraph describing why you nominated that person.

Award categories are:

– *Extraordinary Achievement Award*

– *Volunteer of the Year Award*

– *Rookie of the Year Award* (for new faces in our party who have made a

great contribution)

– *Robin Murphy Davis Award* (for someone who develops a new or unique practice to benefit the party)

Silent Auction Round-up

Please donate to the silent auction which is held at our annual dinner (this year on April 7th). The silent auction is a fun community activity that helps us raise the funds we need for voter outreach and elections. Whether it’s a gift card to a local business, a vacation rental/week-end get-away, jewelry, hand-crafted item, a gift basket, photography lessons, tickets to a ball game or show, a bottle of wine, or William’s famous lobster dinner, your donation will help raise the funds we all need to win the elections this year.

You can bring your donations to the Larimer Dems office Tuesdays through Fridays from 11-1 or by appointment. If you have questions or need to make arrangements for your donation contact the Larimer Dems office, info@larimerdems.org.

Campaign News

Thursday, March 29th

Jena Griswold Fundraiser Hosted By Congresswoman Betsy Markey

Come meet Jena Griswold, candidate for Colorado next Secretary of State! Learn why Jena is Colorado’s most qualified person to defend our elections against cyber attacks, ensure that every eligible Coloradan is able to vote, and fight to increase transparency to keep dark money out of our electoral system. A former election lawyer for a presidential campaign, Jena has earned the full backing of Emily’s List and elected officials throughout Colorado.

Date & Time: Thurs., Mar. 29th 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Location: Home of Betsy Markey 430 W. Mountain Ave, Ft. Collins

More Info: secure.actblue.com/donate/3.29.18

Friday, April 6th

Cary Kennedy for Governor Evening Reception Join Cary Kennedy in Fort Collins for an evening reception in support of her campaign for governor. The event will be on Friday, April 6th from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM at the home of Cheryl and Ralph Parker.

Date & Time: Fri., Apr. 6th 6 pm – 7:30 pm

Location: 5938 Nicklaus Drive, Fort Collins, CO

More Info: Contact Chloe Hunt at 720.515.4384 or chloe@ck4gov.com

RSVP: By contributing online or contact Chloe Hunt

Legislative News

Representative Joann Ginal passed two bills through committee:

The Prescription Drug Price Transparency Act of 2018 (HB18-1260), and Require License Practice Genetic Counseling (HB18-1114).

The drug price transparency bill increases understand of price increases and ensures that Coloradans are being treated fairly. The genetic councilors bill gives title protection to genetic counselors and standard licensing, rule-making, and disciplinary powers to the Director of the Division of Professions and Occupations in the Department of Regulatory Agencies.

Community Events

Sunday, April 8th

Namaqua Forum Presents: Forums on Bridging the Divide

In these complex times when our country seems to be polarized beyond repair, how can we bridge the divide? Namaqua Forum offers a two-part program to address this issue.

Part One: Dr. Howard Hornes will show us how our brains develop differently leading us to form varying ideas about issues.

Part Two: Conversations that Bring us Together. May 6. Hosted by Northern Colorado NOW.

Location: Gertrude Scott Room, Loveland Public Library, 300 North Adams Avenue, Loveland, CO

More info: facebook.com/events/1932876830357976/

Monthly Meeting for NOCO NOW

Tuesday, April 10th

The Northern Colorado chapter of the National Organization for Women (Northern Colorado NOW) will meet in the Mennonite Fellowship Hall on 300 E. Oak. Social networking at 6:30 pm, meeting at 7pm. Northern Colorado NOW works to secure legal, economic, racial, and gender equality/justice; to uphold reproductive rights; and to end violence against women. Everyone is welcome.

Larimer County Democrats Monthly Meeting

Monthly business meeting. All are welcome!

Date & Time: Third Thursday of the month, 6:30 pm social, 7:00 pm meeting

Location: Larimer County Democrats Office 606 S. Mason St., Fort Collins

Email: secretary@larimerdems.org for more information