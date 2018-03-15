Larimer County Democrats Newsletter

Chairs Message

Greetings!

Thanks to all of you Dems who came out to participate in the caucuses last Tuesday. You elected about 650 delegates to represent you at the Larimer Dems Assembly on March 24. We also want to thank all the volunteers who helped make the caucus a success and who helped us sort through the forms and enter data for hours on end. A big thanks also to everyone who donated to help us pay for the caucuses and assembly. We are still accepting donations here, if you didn’t get a chance to contribute on caucus night.

Tickets are now on sale for the Larimer Dems Annual Dinner and Silent Auction on April 7. Early bird prices are available until March 24. If you have an auction item to donate, we would greatly appreciate it. See below under Party News for details on the dinner and auction donations.

Thanks for supporting the Larimer Dems!

James Thompson, Chair

Party News

Saturday, April 7th

Larimer Dems Annual Dinner and Silent Auction

Join The Larimer County Democrats for our annual dinner and silent auction! Keynote speaker to be announced soon. Early bird tickets are available for $85/person or $850/table until March 24, after which they increase to $95/$950. Students and active military tickets are $45.

Date & Time: Sat., Apr. 7th, 5:30 pm cocktail hour and 7 pm dinner

Location: Fort Collins Marriott, 350 E Horsetooth Rd, Fort Collins

RSVP and More Info: Purchase tickets here. Menu information at larimerdems.org.

Community Events

Saturday, March 17th – Walk with The Larimer Dems in the Lucky Joe’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Date & Time: Sat., Mar. 17th at 10 am

Location: Downtown Fort Collins

More Info: Space in the parade entry is limited – please RSVP to volunteer@larimerdems.org to participate and to get more details about our staging location.

Saturday, March 17th – Meet and Greet with Joe Neguse

Join Dave and Diane Levy for a meet and greet with Joe Neguse, candidate for Congress in Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District! Come hear more about the race, Joe’s background and ask him some questions!

Date & Time: Sat., Mar. 17th at 2 pm to 4 pm

Location: 1907 French Hill Dr., Berthoud, CO 80513

RSVP and More Info: Sally Anderson, sally@joeneguseforcongress.com.

Sunday, March 18th – Estes Park Meet and Greet with Kefalas for Larimer County Commissioner

Join Senator John Kefalas at the Estes Valley Library on Sunday, March 18th to chat about his campaign for County Commissioner. You can learn more about why John is running for County Commissioner at his website kefalasforlarimer.org. All donations to bring more balance to the board of Larimer County Commissioners are appreciated.

Date & Time: Sun., Mar. 18th 2pm – 4pm

Location: Estes Valley Library, Hondius Community Room, 335 E. Elkhorn Ave., Estes Park

More Info: kefalasforlarimer.org

Sunday, March 18th – Northern Colorado Attorney General Candidate Forum

Do you know who you’re supporting for Attorney General yet? If not–and even if you do–join us at the Northern Colorado Attorney General Candidate Forum where you can see the candidates live!

Date & Time: Sun., Mar. 18th 3pm – 5pm

Location: Avogadro’s Number 605 S Mason St, Fort Collins, CO

More Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/588467701489540/

Larimer County Democrats Monthly Meeting

Monthly business meeting. All are welcome!

Date & Time: Third Thursday of the month, 6:30 pm social, 7:00 pm meeting

Location: Larimer County Democrats Office 606 S. Mason St., Fort Collins

Email: secretary@larimerdems.org for more information

Newsletter Information

Newsletter Information

The deadline for newsletter items is Sunday at 5:00 pm for publishing by email on Tuesday. Most items are limited to 75 words (not including title,date & time, location, contact info). We suggest including a link for additional information and run each newsletter item up to two times. Please send newsletter items to newsletter@larimerdems.org