Larimer County elected officials sworn in



2019 brings change with six new Larimer County elected officials. The officials took the oath of office Jan. 8, 2019 at a swearing-in ceremony in the Larimer County Courthouse Offices Building Hearing Room.

According to a press release provided by Larimer County, Larimer County Eighth Judicial District Judge Stephen E. Howard swore each elected official into office.



Larimer County Treasurer Irene Josey was officially sworn-in on January 2, 2019, as required by Colorado state statute by Eighth Judicial District Judge Stephen Howard.



Elected officials that were sworn today include:

Bob Overbeck, Larimer County Assessor;

Angela Myers, Larimer County Clerk and Recorder;

John Kefalas, County Commissioner District 1;

James A. Wilkerson, Larimer County Coroner;

Justin Smith, Larimer County Sheriff;

